Category Targets: Value in Bounce-Back Players

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration, featuring plenty of bounce-back players.

Pavel Buchnevich, C/LW/RW, Blues (38% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

After posting two assists in eight games to finish January, Buchnevich's fantasy stock has been rising. He has one goal, 12 shots and six assists in his last six outings, including one goal and four helpers during a three-game point streak. Buchnevich will be hard-pressed to achieve the 60-point mark for a third straight season, but he could still surpass 50 points in 2024-25. He has been logging big minutes on the top line and occupies a spot on the first power-play combination. Buchnevich has considerable upside ahead of a four-game week for St. Louis and could be a solid addition for the remainder of the year.

Jackson LaCombe, D, Ducks (31% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

LaCombe has been a pleasant surprise on the Anaheim blue line this season, generating nine goals, 27 points, 103 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 39 hits in 49 contests. He has earned one goal and six helpers in his last eight outings. LaCombe has averaged a career-high 21:03 of ice time per game. Getting consistent production out of members of the Ducks hasn't been easy in 2024-25. However, the 24-year-old defender's category coverage and increased role make him a solid pickup option going into a three-game week.

Sean Durzi, D, Hockey Club (28% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

Following a 52-game absence due to his surgically repaired shoulder, Durzi returned to the lineup on Saturday against his ex-Los Angeles teammates. He earned an assist, four shots and two blocks in 21:37 minutes of playing time. Durzi has three helpers, nine shots and 16 blocks in six appearances this season. As expected, Mikhail Sergachev's arrival to the organization has hurt Durzi's fantasy value. Still, the 26-year-old Durzi should contribute in several categories for potential managers down the stretch. Utah has three games on tap for this week.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Wild (20% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Fleury has gone 6-3-0 in his last nine appearances, stopping 239 of 259 shots faced and posting one shutout. The 40-year-old veteran netminder has a 12-6-1 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage through 20 games this season. With Minnesota set to play four times in six days, Fleury and Filip Gustavsson could receive an even split of the matchups this week. Fleury should make at least one start due to a back-to-back against Utah and Colorado on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Morgan Geekie, C/LW/RW, Bruins (14% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Geekie hasn't gone more than two games without earning at least one point since late November. He has 17 goals on 77 shots and nine assists over that stretch. Geekie has lit the lamp nine times and has registered 12 points in his last 14 outings. He is trending toward his first 40-plus-point NHL campaign and could top 25 goals. Geekie has averaged a career-high 16:03 of ice time per contest while fitting in nicely alongside Pavel Zacha and star winger David Pastrnak. The 26-year-old Geekie possesses triple eligibility, providing him with plenty of versatility, and he offers solid category coverage. He has added 107 shots and 82 hits through 53 games this season. Geekie should be rostered in more leagues ahead of a four-game week for Boston.

Vladislav Namestnikov, C/LW, Jets (12% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Namestnikov has nine assists and 10 points in his last nine appearances, including one goal on 12 shots and six helpers during his five-game point streak. Over that span, he has three power-play points (one goal, two assists) and one shorthanded helper. Namestnikov has provided valuable secondary scoring for Winnipeg while skating between Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti. The 32-year-old Namestnikov is on pace to surpass the 40-point plateau for the second time in his NHL career. His long-term fantasy value remains a question mark, but he should be a solid short-term addition during a busy four-game week for the Jets.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW/RW, Flyers (9% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Kuzmenko has four goals on 13 shots and seven points in his last seven outings, including a power-play tally and an even-strength assist in his first two appearances with Philadelphia. He has averaged 18:07 of playing time with the Flyers after logging 14:49 per game for the Flames. Kuzmenko's combination with Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny saw the second-most minutes on the team at even strength in Saturday's 6-3 win over Edmonton. The 29-year-old Kuzmenko also occupies a position on the top power-play unit. Philadelphia plays three times this week, including two games versus a Pittsburgh squad that has struggled in the defensive zone this campaign.

Phillip Danault, C, Kings (7% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Hits/Faceoffs

Danault has generated one goal, seven points and 10 shots in his last five outings. He has supplied three multi-point performances across that period, and has chipped in five assists and nine shots during his three-game point spree. Danault has benefited from some red-hot stretches, putting him on track to surpass the 45-point mark for the sixth time. He has 52 blocks and 59 hits while winning 428 of his 804 faceoffs in 53 games to boost his fantasy value further. Danault's offensive contributions and category coverage make him an intriguing pickup ahead of a four-game week for Los Angeles.

Mason Lohrei, D, Bruins (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Blocks/PP

Lohrei has been productive in bursts this season but has an incredible opportunity to discover some consistency because of Charlie McAvoy's absence. The 27-year-old McAvoy is out indefinitely after his right shoulder became infected and his AC joint sustained a significant injury. Lohrei made a great first impression in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim, earning two assists, four shots and one block in 22:57 of ice time. He earned his 11th power-play helper of 2024-25 in the match. Lohrei has 49 shots and 72 blocks in 53 appearances this season, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal heading into a four-game week for Boston.

Brandon Saad, LW, Golden Knights (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Since having his contract terminated by the Blues via unconditional waivers, Saad has been productive with Vegas. He has accounted for two goals, one assist, 11 shots, three blocks and three hits in five games. Saad has reached the scoresheet in three of the past four matches, playing on a line with Mark Stone and Brett Howden. The trio has logged the most even-strength ice time on the team over the last three games. The 32-year-old Saad has plenty of under-the-radar value in deeper leagues entering a three-game week for the Golden Knights.