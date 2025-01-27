This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Jake Allen, G, Devils (32% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Allen has won his last two outings, stopping 45 of 48 shots. He has a 7-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage through 16 outings this season. Allen made a relief appearance versus Los Angeles on Wednesday due to an injury to Jacob Markstrom before starting Saturday's matchup against Montreal. Markstrom could be unavailable until early March after receiving a a four- to six-week timeline for his recovery from a sprained MCL. As a result, Allen is firmly in the driver's seat as New Jersey's No. 1 netminder. He is a superb addition for fantasy managers seeking a depth starter, and he has plenty of upside as a short-term option. The Devils play three times this week, including two games against Philadelphia and one versus Buffalo.

Jonathan Drouin, LW/RW, Avalanche (30% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Drouin has been limited to 18 appearances this season due to injuries but has been productive when he's been in the lineup. He has produced four goals, 13 assists and 26 shots on target, including one goal and eight helpers in his last nine outings. Drouin has been logging big minutes alongside Nathan MacKinnon, skating on the top line and the first power-play unit. Martin Necas, acquired from Carolina on Friday as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade, adds more pace to an already fast combination. Colorado plays three times this week, giving Drouin plenty of potential as a short- and long-term option.

Pavel Zacha, C/LW, Bruins (19% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Faceoffs

Zacha has accounted for two goals, six assists and eight shots in his last six outings. Over that period, he has one shorthanded goal and two power-play points (one goal, one assist). Zacha has struggled with consistency this season but has been held off the scoresheet once during his recent hot streak. He ranks third on the team with 227 faceoff wins and has a 52.2 winning percentage this campaign. The 27-year-old forward has looked much more comfortable in the middle after spending most of the beginning of 2024-25 as a winger. Zacha has been productive alongside David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, making him an intriguing short-term pickup for Boston's three-game week.

Barrett Hayton, C, Hockey Club (17% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Hayton hit the ground running in 2024-25 as Utah's first-line center, but it didn't take long for him to cool down offensively. He began to heat up again in late December and is enjoying his best stretch of the season in January. Despite dropping to the second-line role, Hayton has five goals, 10 points and 28 shots through 12 appearances. His three-game point streak ended in Sunday's loss to Ottawa, but the 24-year-old center still has fantasy value going into a three-game week for the Hockey Club.

Yegor Sharangovich, C/LW/RW, Flames (15% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Sharangovich has three goals and four assists in his past seven outings. He has a shorthanded tally, one power-play assist and 13 shots over that stretch. Sharangovich likely won't come close to replicating this offensive success from 2023-24 en route to a 31-goal, 59-point showing, but his streakiness could benefit fantasy managers in deeper leagues while he's hot. He sees time on the third line and the first power-play unit. The 26-year-old forward offers positional versatility for fantasy managers, and his special-teams point potential could make him a valuable addition during a four-game week for Calgary.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Kraken (15% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Bjorkstrand has reached the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, contributing three goals, three assists, 17 shots and seven hits. He is still behind his scoring pace from a season ago when he generated a career-high 59 points in 82 appearances, but the 29-year-old forward is trending toward his third straight 20-goal effort and his third 50-point performance in four seasons. Bjorkstrand is a valuable middle-six winger for the Kraken, and he sees action on the first power-play unit. Seattle has a busy schedule this week, with four games on tap.

Kent Johnson, C/LW/RW, Blue Jackets (14% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Johnson has been productive in January, accumulating four goals and 10 points in his past 11 contests. He has 19 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that span. Johnson has notched two goals and three helpers over his four-game point streak. With Sean Monahan out for the last nine games due to a wrist injury, Columbus' depth has been tested, but Johnson has remained a factor on the scoresheet. The 22-year-old Johnson has been skating on the second line and sees time on the first power-play combination. The Blue Jackets play three times this week, making Johnson an intriguing pickup option.

Tony DeAngelo, D, Islanders (8% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Blocks/PP

DeAngelo signed a one-year contract with the Islanders on Friday after compiling six goals and 32 points in 34 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL. In his return to the NHL, he logged two shots and two blocks in 25:07 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina. DeAngelo paired with Alexander Romanov and worked on the first power-play unit due to the absence of Noah Dobson. With Dobson out until at least the end of February because of a lower-body injury, DeAngelo finds himself in a great spot, and his multicategory coverage will benefit potential fantasy managers. New York plays four times this week.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Flyers (3% rostered) for Shots/Hits/Blocks

Ristolainen has supplied one goal, one assist, 13 shots, 14 hits and 16 blocks in his last eight outings. His average ice time per game increased to 21:38 during that time. Although his days as a 40-point producer are seemingly behind him, the 30-year-old defender continues to amass shots, hits and blocks. Philadelphia has struggled offensively, scoring two goals or fewer in eight of 12 games in January, but Ristolainen should remain a solid contributor for fantasy managers seeking miscellaneous coverage. The Flyers play four times this week.

Jiri Kulich, C, Sabres (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury, Kulich has supplied two goals, four points and 17 shots in four contests. He has been skating between Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka on Buffalo's top line. Following a four-game road trip, the Sabres play four straight games at home, including three times this week. Kulich has plenty of short-term appeal if he maintains his first-line status.