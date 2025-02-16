4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Monday has two games scheduled in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, with Canada taking on Finland at 1:00 p.m. ET and Sweden facing the United States at 8:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Canada (at Finland) and USA (vs. Sweden) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Canada-Finland matchup is 6.5 goals. The USA-Sweden contest anticipates 5.5 goals. A regulation win for the Canadians or the Finns will earn the teams a berth in the final against the Americans on Thursday.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, CAN at FIN ($8,100): There's a slim chance Hill could make his tournament debut after Jordan Binnington played in Canada's first two contests. The 28-year-old Hill has a 20-10-4 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 34 games for Vegas in 2024-25. In light of the tournament taking on a playoff feel, he has a 12-6-0 record with a .932 save percentage and three shutouts in 19 postseason appearances.

Jake Oettinger, USA vs. SWE ($7,900): With the top spot locked up, Oettinger could receive his first game action of the tournament after Connor Hellebuyck played in the first two matches. The 26-year-old Oettinger has a 26-12-2 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances with Dallas this season. Team USA has been stingy defensively at the 4 Nations Face-Off, allowing only two goals in two games.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Lucas Raymond, SWE at USA ($4,400): Raymond has three assists and five shots over two games during the tournament. He has been funneling pucks toward the net, leading to tips and rebounds for his teammates. Raymond has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's action.

Matt Boldy, USA vs. SWE ($4,300): Boldy has one goal, two helpers and four shots through two games of the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has hit the scoresheet in each outing and is tied for the second-most points in the tournament.

Mikael Granlund, FIN vs. CAN ($3,900): Granlund has one goal, one assist and two shots through two games at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He scored the game-winner in overtime versus Sweden on Saturday and possesses plenty of upside as a top-six forward for the Finns.

Kaapo Kakko, FIN vs. CAN ($2,500): Kakko assisted on the game-tying goal by Aleksander Barkov in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden. The 24-year-old Kakko went from being a healthy scratch in the first game to a top-line winger, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside if he maintains that spot in the lineup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canada at Finland

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,000), Sidney Crosby (W - $6,400), Mark Stone (W - $3,800)

MacKinnon is due for a breakout performance after posting one assist and seven shots through two outings for Team Canada. He leads the league with 66 helpers and 87 points in 57 appearances this season. Crosby had a quiet game versus the U.S. after earning three assists versus Sweden. He hasn't posted a shot on goal yet in the tournament. Stone has one helper and six shots in two outings at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada could switch up the lines in Monday's must-win matchup, but MacKinnon, Crosby and Stone will be integral pieces of the offensive puzzle. If they play to their potential, Canada stands a good chance of advancing.

USA vs. Sweden

Jake Guentzel (W - $5,300), Auston Matthews (C - $7,400), Jack Hughes (W - $6,700)

Guentzel leads the tournament with three goals and four points through two games. He has nine shots and makes for an outstanding player to build around for Monday's slate. Matthews has one assist and two shots across two games at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Hughes has a helper and six shots.

Matthews and Hughes are still looking to impact the scoresheet during the tournament, but they have been dangerous, and Guentzel has been a big-time performer.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, CAN at FIN ($6,200): Makar could return to Monday's lineup after sitting out Saturday's 3-1 loss to the United States because of an illness. He logged a game-high 28:06 of ice time against Sweden on Wednesday, earning two shots and three blocks. He leads all blueliners with 22 goals and 63 points over 57 games this campaign.

Zach Werenski, USA vs. SWE ($6,000): Werenski co-leads the tournament in points and sits first with four assists through two games. He has added three shots and three blocks during that stretch, making a superb all-around option for Monday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.