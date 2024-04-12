DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games on the NHL schedule. Carolina plays in St. Louis, Chicago hosts Nashville, Edmonton entertains Arizona, a tired Calgary team travels to Anaheim and Vegas is home to Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at STL ($8,100): Andersen has been sensational since returning from a blood clotting issue that forced him to sit out over three months. Andersen is 8-1-0 with a 1.22 GAA and a .954 save percentage. He has been alternating with Pyotr Kochetkov in the Carolina cage and Friday it's Andersen's turn. Andersen shut out Columbus, stopping 23 shots in his last outing Sunday.

Calvin Pickard, EDM vs. ARI ($8,200): Pickard will make his fourth start in the past seven games, as the Oilers are giving Stuart Skinner some extra time off before the playoffs. Pickard has played well, winning two of his last three games, while giving up eight goals on 89 shots (.910 save percentage). He has

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. MIN ($5,000): Hertl returned to action Monday after missing 26 games with a knee injury. He had an assist in his first game back and is rounding into form as far as his conditioning is concerned. Hertl had 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games with the Sharks before his trade to Vegas at the deadline. Hertl is seeing time on the first power play and that should help the Golden Knights offensively as Hertl is an offensive machine.

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. MIN ($8,700): Eichel is having a strong season with 29 goals and 63 points in just 59 games. He has been great of late with 10 goals and 19 points in his last 15 games. He has plenty to prove against the Wild as he was tossed from the game in the second period for spearing Kirill Kaprizov on March 30.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Ducks vs. Flames

Leo Carlsson (C-$3,600), Troy Terry (W-$4,500), Alex Killorn (W-$3,500)

The top line is great to fill out your roster as the Anaheim trio are inexpensive. Carlsson, Terry and Killorn combined for three goals and three assists in the Ducks' 5-3 win in Calgary on April 2. Carlsson is having a fine season as the 19-year-old rookie has 12 goals and 28 points in 52 games. Terry is having another good season, hitting the 20-goal mark for the third straight season, while chipping in with 33 helpers in 73 appearances. Killorn is the veteran of the line and has three goals and five points in his last four games. They face the Flames, who could be tired after playing the Kings on Thursday.

Oilers vs. Coyotes

Leon Draisaitl (C-$7,800), Zach Hyman (W-$8,000), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W-$5,000)

The Oilers could be without the services of Connor McDavid for the second game in a row Friday. Draisaitl will take over his spot on the top line, if McDavid is unable to go. Draisaitl has points in 11 of his last 12 games, scoring eight times while chipping in with 10 assists. Hyman is up to 53 goals – third in the NHL – and has seven goals in his last 11 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins has 66 points, a far cry from last season's career-best 104 points, but he is still an offensive threat. Nugent-Hopkins has five points in his last two games, including his 18th goal of the season. The trio is not inexpensive, but if you combine them with the Anaheim trio, you should have plenty of scoring.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. ARI ($6,600): Bouchard continues to have his best season in the NHL, scoring 17 times while contributing 62 assists. He has been especially strong with the man-advantage, as he has 35 points including eight goals.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. CAL ($3,600): Fowler has assists in each of his last two games and has three points in his last four contests. He is having a fine offensive season with five goals and 36 points, including 17 points on the power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.