DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

Thursday has 13 games on the schedule, consisting of five contests in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, three in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET slot, three beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and two in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET spot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Boston (vs. Buffalo), Los Angeles (at Montreal), Detroit (vs. San Jose), Colorado (vs. Winnipeg) and the NY Islanders (vs. Columbus) are the biggest favorites. The Islanders-Blue Jackets, Stars-Capitals, Jets-Avalanche and Flyers-Coyotes matchups come on the lower side of the under/under bracket at 6.0.

GOALIES

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. PHI ($7,900): Ingram has been scorching hot, posting a 5-0-0 record with a .968 save percentage and two shutouts during his five-game win streak. The Flyers have been held to two goals or fewer in five of their past seven contests.

Cam Talbot, LA at MON ($8,300): Talbot hasn't permitted more than two goals in a game over his past five starts. He has posted a 4-1-0 record during that stretch with a .945 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 27th in the league with 2.80 goals per game. Additionally, the Kings are riding a 10-game win spree on the road to open the 2023-24 campaign.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex Kerfoot, ARI vs. PHI ($3,300): Kerfoot has been providing plenty of bang for the buck upside, scoring one goal and eight assists over a four-game point streak. That includes eight shots on net and three power-play helpers.

Mikael Granlund, SJ at DET ($4,000): Granlund has racked up two goals and nine points in his past six outings, including one marker and five assists during a three-game point streak.

Jared McCann, SEA vs. NJ ($5,400): McCann has generated five goals on 22 shots and he's added two assists in his last seven appearances. He has two power-play goals and 22 shots on target over that stretch.

Patrick Kane, DET vs. SJ ($5,500): Kane is poised to make his Detroit debut Thursday. He is a bit of a risk coming back from hip resurfacing surgery, but the adrenaline should be pumping in his first game since May 1. You could pair him with Alex DeBrincat or play him on his own.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Canadiens

Anze Kopitar (C - $6,400), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,500), Quinton Byfield (W - $4,400)

Kopitar has collected three goals and seven points in his past eight appearances. He has picked up an assist and two shots in each of his last two contests. Kempe has contributed three assists and three shots on net over the past two outings. It won't be long before he ends his season-long goal drought, which currently stands at six games. Byfield has two goals and nine shots in his last two matches.

The top line of the Kings has cooled off a bit from their hot start, but the Canadiens could be a good opponent for them to get back on track. Montreal is tied with Anaheim and New Jersey for the seventh-most (87) goals against this season. Montreal has also surrendered the third-most shots against per game (33.9) this campaign.

Bruins vs. Sabres

Pavel Zacha (C - $5,500), David Pastrnak (W - $9,800), Jake DeBrusk (W - $4,500)

Zacha has accounted one goal on 11 shots and four assists in his past six games. He has one goal and three helpers on the power play during that stretch. Pastrnak has racked up 29 shots, two goals and five assists in his last six appearances. That includes one goal and two helpers on the man advantage. DeBrusk has chipped in one goal, one assist and seven shots on net in the past three games.

The combination comes with a couple of very affordable salaries, so paying up for Pastrnak shouldn't be a problem. The trio combined for five goals and 11 assists in four games versus Buffalo last season. The Sabres rank 24th in the league with 3.46 goals against per contest this campaign.

Devils at Kraken

Jack Hughes (C - $9,600), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,800), Erik Haula (W - $4,100)

Hughes has compiled four goals and seven assists over a five-game point spree. He has three power-play helpers and a whopping 35 shots on target over that period. Toffoli has three goals, two assists and 19 shots in his past five outings. Haula lit the lamp and registered three shots in his return to the lineup on Tuesday against Vancouver from a lower-body injury.

The top line of the Devils should be able to stay hot Thursday against a Seattle team that has surrendered 18 goals against during a five-game winless skid.

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, DET vs. SJ ($5,200): Seider has picked up two goals and three assists over a four-game point streak. He has two tallies and two helpers on the power play during that span along with 11 shots on goal.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. MIN ($4,900): Hronek has one goal and six helpers in his last seven outings. He has one marker and one assist on the man advantage as well as 17 shots on net over that stretch.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. CLS ($6,700): Dobson has earned six assists, 13 shots on goal and 11 blocked shots across four contests going into Thursday night's action.

