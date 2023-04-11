DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The final Tuesday of the 2022-23 NHL regular season features 10 games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Penguins are massive home favorites against the Blackhawks in a game Pittsburgh must win to retain its newly found control of its playoff destiny. Other clear favorites include the Bruins vs. Washington, Hurricanes vs. Detroit and Devils vs. Buffalo, all on home ice. Sabres-Devils has a slate-high over/under of 7.0 goals.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. DET ($8,300): Raanta should get this second leg of a back-to-back and has a nice opportunity to improve on his 18-3-3 record, 2.28 GAA and .909 save percentage. The Red Wings have looked demoralized since getting mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, getting outscored by an 11-2 margin in their last two games. Meanwhile, this game still has plenty of meaning for the Hurricanes, who lead the Devils by one point and Rangers by two atop the Metropolitan Division.

Thatcher Demko, VAN at ANH ($8,100): Demko has had an up and down season, but he's heating up again down the stretch, with just two goals allowed on 76 shots over his last two starts — both wins. The talented netminder should add another win against an Anaheim team that's two points too good in the "bad for Bedard" sweepstakes. The Ducks rank 31st offensively at 2.51 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at MIN ($7,400): Hellebuyck may get both legs of Winnipeg's back-to-back set, as the Jets need just one point over their last two games to secure a playoff spot after Hellebuyck made 19 saves in Monday's routine 6-2 win over the Sharks. The Wild have a bottom-10 offense as it is, and they basically dressed their B team Monday against the Blackhawks as Minnesota's prioritizing the health of its top players over the slim chance of moving up in playoff seeding. Given that context, Hellebuyck's backup David Rittich ($7,200) would also be a strong play if the Jets decide not to play their No. 1 goalie twice in as many nights.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. TOR ($7,200): Vasilevskiy will look to get back on track, as he had allowed just one goal across three starts before giving up six to the Rangers in his last outing. The Maple Leafs and Lightning will both likely hold something back in their respective penultimate games of the regular season knowing that they're about to face off in the first round of the playoffs, but Vasilevskiy certainly wouldn't mind getting in some Toronto shooters' heads early with a strong performance on home ice before their series begins. At just $7,200, the reward outweighs the risk.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. WAS ($10,000): While Connor McDavid ($10,300) and Nathan MacKinnon ($10,100) duke it out head to head in a battle of this slate's most expensive centers, Pastrnak is the clear choice to build around on the wing against a Capitals team that will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Only McDavid has more goals than Pastrnak's 60, and Pasta leads the league with 396 shots on goal after racking up a hat trick on 10 shots in his previous game.

Owen Tippett, PHI vs. CLS ($5,900): Tippett has been unlucky recently, posting only a 1-2-3 line in his last six games despite putting at least three pucks on net in each game for a grand total of 27 shots. In the preceding seven games, Tippett had only 18 shots but generated a 5-3-8 line. His hefty shot volume should translate to the scoresheet against the porous goaltending of the Blue Jackets, who are allowing 4.03 goals per game -- second-most in the NHL.

Dylan Strome, WAS at BOS ($4,900): Strome has some against-the-grain appeal against the mighty Bruins. He's been on a tear to close out the season for Washington, with a 5-1-6 line during his active four-game goal streak. Perhaps Strome can keep producing against a Bruins team that's shifting its focus to the postseason.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. DET ($3,500): Jarvis is building some nice momentum heading into the playoffs, as the top-six winger has been held without a point only once in the past four games while adding nine shots in his last two. He needs three points in the last two games to reach the 40-point milestone, and a visit from a Detroit team that's surrendered 18 goals in its last three games should help Jarvis get at least partway there.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at NJ ($3,400): The goals are expected to flow freely in this one, and Mittelstadt's likely to get in on the fun after racking up a 3-7-10 line over his last six games. The Sabres are still mathematically alive, with a maximum point total of 93 while the two teams currently holding wild cards have 92 and 91 points now. Mittelstadt has skated over 17 minutes in six of the past seven games and should continue to see plenty of ice time as the Sabres try to ride their top players to an unlikely playoff berth.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Blackhawks

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,700), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,300), Bryan Rust (W - $5,300)

After the Islanders' loss to Washington on Monday, Pittsburgh's task is simple. Beat the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets — who are tied for last in the league standings at 56 points — and you're in the playoffs. This line should help the Penguins accomplish that goal. Crosby had a 2-1-3 line in Pittsburgh's previous game, bumping him up to 33-58-91 on the season. Guentzel has been fueling the playoff push with a 5-5-10 line over the past 10 games, and Rust has added four goals and an assist in the last five games.

Devils vs. Sabres

Jack Hughes (C - $8,200), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,100), Ondrej Palat (W - $3,500)

The Sabres may have found their goalie of the future in Devon Levi ($7,000), but they're unlikely to trot the rookie out for the second time in as many nights, so the Devils will probably face the subpar goaltending Buffalo had been putting out prior to Levi's arrival en route to 3.62 goals allowed per game this season. Hughes has a 5-10-15 line in his last nine games, and his surge has pulled the 2019 first overall pick within four points of his first 100-point campaign. Bratt has crossed the 70-point threshold for a second consecutive season thanks to a five-game point streak, and Palat's a nice value on this line, though he's searching for his first goal since March 7.

Canucks at Ducks

Elias Pettersson (C - $8,100), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $5,400), Vitali Kravtsov (W - $3,000)

Pettersson needs one point to reach 100, and Vancouver's No. 1 center is likely to get that and possibly more against a league-worst Ducks defense that's allowing 4.09 goals per game. Anaheim may be even more porous than usual if starting goalie John Gibson (illness) remains unavailable. Kuzmenko quietly ranks 19th in the NHL with 38 goals, and he would love to reach 40 in his first year after coming over from the KHL. Kravtsov has been a disappointment since being a top-10 selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, but he's getting a chance to prove he belongs in a top-six role down the stretch after the Rangers gave up on him earlier this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. CLS ($5,400): DeAngelo's playmaking ability should be on full display against the lackluster Columbus defense. He's trying to finish the season strong with a 1-2-3 line and 15 shots over the past four games, and DeAngelo's defensive miscues go unpunished in a DraftKings scoring system that doesn't take his minus-27 rating into account.

Devon Toews, COL vs. EDM ($5,100): Toews put forth a prolific performance as Colorado's clear No. 1 blueliner in the absence of both Cale Makar (lower body) and Bowen Byram (illness) in Anaheim on Sunday. He dished out three helpers while skating over 30 minutes in that one, and Toews has racked up seven assists during his current four-game point streak ahead of this statement game against the team Colorado swept in last year's Western Conference Final.

Damon Severson, NJ vs. BUF ($3,200): If Dougie Hamilton ($6,800) sits out after missing Monday's practice due to an illness, Severson would likely bump up to the top power-play unit against Buffalo's 29th-ranked, 72.7 percent penalty kill. Severson has proven adept in that role previously, as he scored 16 of his 46 points last season with the extra man before dipping to four power-play points and 31 points overall as Hamilton reclaimed his spot on the top unit in 2022-23.

Brock Faber, MIN vs. WPG ($2,500): Faber stepped up Monday as Minnesota played without three regulars on defense, blocking six shots in over 21 minutes of TOI. The recent signing out of the University of Minnesota is trying to prove that he deserves minutes in the postseason, and Faber should get plenty of opportunities to strut his stuff on both ends in this one. He showed some offensive capabilities in college, racking up 27 points in 38 games this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.