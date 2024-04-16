DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are eight games tonight, which is rather light for a Tuesday, but with the playoffs just around the corner, this is the busiest day left in the 2023-24 campaign. As a word of caution: Be sure to doublecheck teams' lines as close to game time as possible. There aren't many teams with much left to play for, so some veterans might end up as healthy scratches tonight, especially on playoff-bound squads.

SLATE PREVIEW

While some teams might be lacking in motivation, that won't be the case when the Capitals host the Flyers, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are competing for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Also in that fight for a postseason berth is Detroit, which will visit Montreal for a contest beginning at 7:00, so expect the Red Wings to compete hard as well.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at CLM ($8,400): Andersen earned a 23-save shutout over the Blue Jackets on April 7, and there's a good chance he'll have success against them again. Columbus is tied for 26th offensively, producing just 2.81 goals per game. Meanwhile, Andersen has a commanding 13-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA and .932 save percentage in 16 appearances this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SEA ($8,200): Hellebuyck getting what will likely be his last start before the playoffs. He is poised to enter the postseason on a high note, having won his past four games while saving 131 of 138 shots (.949 save percentage). He has a 36-19-4 record, 2.38 GAA and .922 save percentage in 59 outings overall, making him the frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy.

VALUE PLAYS

Lucas Raymond, DET at MON ($4,500): With Detroit's season almost lost, Raymond scored late in the third period and again in overtime to lead the Red Wings in their 5-4 victory over Montreal on Monday. Detroit needs another win tonight to have a shot at the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see another big effort out of the 22-year-old forward who has already provided six goals and 10 points over his last five appearances. He's up to 31 goals and 71 points in 81 contests this season.

Andrei Kuzmenko, CAL at VAN ($4,400): Kuzmenko has a chance to show up the Canucks after they traded him away in January. He fell out of favor in Vancouver, but recently Kuzmenko has served on the Flames' top line and has flourished under those circumstances, providing nine goals and 16 points across his last nine outings. That gives him 22 goals and 45 points in 70 games this campaign.

David Perron, DET at MON ($3,300): At the risk of leaning too heavily on the Red Wings, Perron is another member of Detroit who has stepped up when his team has needed him the most. The 35-year-old has two goals and 10 points over his past eight games, bringing him up to 16 markers and 46 points across 75 outings in 2023-24.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Leafs at Panthers

Auston Matthews (C - $10,200), Mitchell Marner (W - $6,800), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,100)

Although is locked into the third seed in the Atlantic Division, this game will still draw plenty of interest because Matthews is just one goal away from becoming the first player since 1992-93 to reach 70. He's been barreling toward that milestone by collecting 14 tallies, along with nine assists, over his past 13 games. It wouldn't be shocking to see him hit that milestone tonight.

While his linemates aren't the focus of as much attention Tuesday, they are also worth selecting. Marner is on a five-game scoring streak dating back to his return from an ankle injury. He has a goal and eight points in that span, which gives him 26 goals and 84 points in 67 appearances this season. Bertuzzi has collected six goals and nine points over his last 10 outings, elevating him to 21 goals and 43 points in 78 contests overall.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Tomas Hertl (C - $4,700), Chandler Stephenson (W - $4,100), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $3,700)

If you want a much cheaper option, Vegas' second line shows a lot of promise. The trio will be facing the Blackhawks, who rank 29th defensively with 3.51 goals allowed per game.

Hertl is settling in nicely with Vegas since recovering from a knee injury. He's found the back of the net in each of his last two games, giving him 17 markers and 37 points in 52 outings. Dorofeyev is also an interesting value player after collecting a goal and three points across his past two outings. Meanwhile, Stephenson dished out four helpers Friday and now has 16 goals and 51 points in 75 contests.

You could also consider swapping out that trio for Vegas' top line of Jack Eichel (C - $8,600), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,700) and Ivan Barbashev (W - $3,800) if you can work that into your budget. Eichel in particular is a nice add after scoring 11 goals and 22 points over his past 17 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. CAL ($6,500): Hughes is rounding out a phenomenal campaign in which he's supplied 17 goals and 91 points in 80 outings. He's also continued to excel down the stretch, contributing four goals and nine points over his past six contests.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Det at Mon ($3,700): Another member of the Red Wings, Gostisbehere has excelled offensively for his price point, providing 10 goals and 54 points in 80 games. He played a key role in Monday's victory by supplying three helpers.

