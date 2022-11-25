FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The NHL returns to action after taking the day off for Thanksgiving. There are 28 teams in action and 14 of them will be on the first half of a back-to-back. The Canucks, Rangers, Oilers and Panthers are the only clubs not playing.

The marquee matchup will be Hurricanes at Bruins, with puck drop earlier than usual at 1 p.m. EST. It'll be the first meeting between two prominent Cup contenders this season.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT at PHI ($7,900): Jarry has won three straight, most recently a 33-save performance against the Flames. Though his career 3.01 GAA and .898 save percentage against the Flyers may scare some away, note Philly is averaging a league-low 2.50 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. WPG ($8,500): This should be a tight, low-scoring affair with two excellent goalies. The upside to Oettinger is the goal support the Stars provide with the league's second-best GF/GP mark, while the Jets only rank 25th. Winnipeg has only scored four goals in regulation across their past three games.

Ville Husso, DET vs. ARI ($8,700): Husso has allowed one goal in his past two starts and the Coyotes just upset the Hurricanes 4-0, but they've also only won two straight once this season.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at CBJ ($8,800): Sorokin's arguably the best goalie in the league and hasn't lost to the Blue Jackets through three career starts where he's posted a 2-0-1 record with a .930 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. Columbus has been on a scoring binge of late, but still only rank 21st in GF/GP.

VALUE PLAYS

Sam Steel, MIN vs. TOR ($3,500): The Wild's rotating cast of centers between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello now lists Steel down the middle. It's a position in constant flux and there's no guarantee he sticks on this line - especially going against the Leafs' top two centers - but playing with Minnesota's top two players should at least provide more offensive chances than usual.

J.T. Compher, COL at NSH ($4,000): Second-line center Evan Rodrigues is expected to miss today, and sophomore Alex Newhook hasn't really earned the coaches' trust yet. That means Compher is expected to log significant minutes again after a season-high 22 minutes last time out. Not known to be a scorer, he's only recorded one goal this season but also with four assists in his past four games.

Nick Robertson, TOR at MIN ($4,500): Drawing in and out of the lineup due to his inexperience and inconsistent play, Robertson is expected to skate on the second line against the Wild. His ice time is limited, but expected starter Marc-Andre Fleury will be appearing for the first time since Nov. 15 and might be a little rusty.

Dawson Mercer, NJ at BUF ($4,900): Mercer has taken Fabian Zetterlund's spot on the first line next to Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar, but note he's listed as a center. He's averaging fewer minutes this year because the Devils offer more depth, but he's still scoring at the same 40-point pace. A bump up to the top trio should give Mercer a slight boost.

LINE STACKS

Senators at Ducks

Tim Stutzle (C - $7,200), Brady Tkachuk (W - $9,500), Drake Batherson (W - $6,600)

Batherson's in a mini-slump with a four-game drought, but it's a very enticing matchup against the Ducks and the league's worst defense that has allowed close to 38 shots per game/ The Sens' top unit generates a lot of chances with one of the best high-volume shooters in Tkachuk.

Penguins at Flyers

Sidney Crosby (C - $9,300), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,600), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,600)

Crosby has historically been dominant against the Flyers with 120 points in 80 games. With Philly unable to generate much offense on most nights and ranked 28th in 5v5 CF% according to naturalstattrick.com, it's likely the Pens will control the play for most of the night. After a hot start, expected starter Carter Hart is looking human again with 16 goals allowed over his last four starts.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NSH ($8,000): Makar will be a popular play, especially at a discount to the most expensive option (Rasmus Dahlin). He's riding a three-game goal streak and demolished the Preds in last season's playoffs. The Avs are riddled with injuries, but that should only open up more opportunities for Makar to generate offense.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. CAR ($7,000): McAvoy is on a five-game point streak and has been excellent since returning from injury. He's very good value at this salary considering he's the PP1 quarterback, and the Bruins are at home and will get the matchups they want.

Mike Matheson, MON at CHI ($4,600): Matheson should be considered a value play, and he's registered an assist on nine shots since coming back. The fantasy upside is that he quarterbacks PP1, and the Hawks' PK ranks 24th.

