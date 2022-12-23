FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Lightning-Sabres and Red Wings-Senators have already been postponed due to weather, so keep an eye out for the most recent news, and the late switch option really comes in handy with these types of situations. That knocks Friday's slate down from 13 games to 11, including 10 teams playing the second half of a back-to-back in the NHL's last bit of action before the three-day holiday break.

Note that due to the staggered starts, FanDuel will offer four contests: Main, Express, Late Night and After Hours. There will be three games for the Express and two each for Late Night and After Hours.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. PHI ($8,500): Kochetkov has not lost in regulation since Nov. 25 and will be gunning for his sixth straight win. The Flyers have shown a little more offense of late with at least three goals in five of their last six outings, but scoring against one of the stingiest teams (5th-lowest in GA/GP and lowest in SA/GP) will be difficult.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. VAN ($7,700): Jack Campbell's a dicier play in this matchup, but the Oilers have a huge edge on offense if Elias Pettersson doesn't play. That means plenty of goal support for Skinner against a defense Connor McDavid hasn't often dominated. It's their first meeting this season after the Canucks blew a 3-0 lead in the season opener.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MTL ($7,600): Either Oettinger or backup Scott Wedgewood should fare well in this matchup. The Stars are above-average in most defensive metrics and boast the league's fourth-best PK. Their defensive depth should be able to keep Cole Caufield's line and PP1 unit in check. Oettinger was victorious in their earlier meeting this season. And the Habs haven't tallied more than two goals in regulation since Dec. 6.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at ANH ($7,400): Another win and Markstrom will have three straight as he shows signs of turning his season around. He wasn't spectacular against the Sharks, but was sharp when he needed to be, and draws an easier assignment against arguably the league's worst offense.

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. LA ($6,800): The play, as usual, is for Vejmelka to rack up the saves. The Kings sit eighth in the league in shots per game, and this is a series that has historically featured a lot of goals averaging close to seven overall and only two in the last 12 featuring four or less. The Kings are playing back-to-back and expected to start Jonathan Quick. Vejmelka might be in line for a victory, even if he gives up a few goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Michael Amadio, VGK vs. STL ($4,000): Phil Kessel's inconsistency took him off the top line and it was Amadio who stepped in with a few appearances from William Carrier. Amadio made the most of it by scoring a goal - his second point in two games - and finished with five shots. It's a rotating situation, but Amadio's their best option.

Sam Gagner, WPG at WSH ($4,700): Gagner has racked up three points in three outings as he continues to enjoy skating with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor. The veteran playmaker enhances his value as a member of Winnipeg's PP2.

Kent Johnson, CBJ at CHI ($4,900): Two goals in two games for Johnson, who's producing some offense on the first line with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine. It's a fluid spot, but so far it's Johnson's to keep and the Blackhawks have been awful defensively.

LINE STACKS

Coyotes vs. Kings

Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,600), Travis Boyd (C - $4,800), Clayton Keller (W - $7,300)

The Coyotes' top trio often gets overlooked, but it's producing as well as most other first lines. Schmaltz is riding a four-game point streak while Keller is averaging a point per game. Boyd is the one that doesn't quite fit, but he's still with Keller on PP2 while Schmaltz participates on PP1 to provide exposure to both units. The Kings are expected to go with Quick, who has been one of the league's worst goalies statistically.

Avalanche at Predators

J.T. Compher (C - $4,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $10,100), Artturi Lehkonen ($7,000)

Compher is a bit of a value play because of his minutes. He plays in all situations and takes just about every draw for the Avs. At some point, he should be able to get a point off of Rantanen or Lehkonen. They generated 10 shots the last time they went up against the Preds, and Compher led with six.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NSH ($7,500): Makar absolutely shreds Nashville with four goals and 14 points in seven career games. After a brief lull, he's once again producing points at an elite rate with five on 37 shots over his past six appearances.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at WSH ($7,200): Morrisey has been a machine for the Jets and is riding a 10-game point streak. He's been doing it all for the club and has been incredibly efficient even though he doesn't shoot the puck a lot.

Drew Doughty, LA at ARI ($5,900): Doughty can extend his scoring run to four and continues to be an excellent high-floor player. He logs a lot of minutes in all situations and averages close to two shots per game.

