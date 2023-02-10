FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only four games for Friday before Saturday rolls out 14. The Kraken will be the only team playing the second half of a back-to-back while the Rangers, Penguins, Coyotes and Blackhawks will be on the first of consecutive days. Meanwhile, the Leafs and Blue Jackets will begin their home-and-home series.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith, PIT vs. ANH ($7,500): The Ducks are on a roll with five wins in their past seven games, but DeSmith has also been excelling with a 41-save win against the Avs during his most recent start. He's been mainly unreliable this season, but the Pens should have an edge in all areas to take the win. DeSmith allowed three goals on 29 shots in a victory over the Ducks earlier this season.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. CBJ ($8,200): Samsonov was shaky in his last appearance by allowing five goals on 29 shots. But that was against the league-leading Bruins, and he's been quite good otherwise. Columbus has lost seven of their past nine while only scoring more than three goals twice in 2023.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Jones, ANH vs. PIT ($3,600): Jones has seen an increase in ice time after he was bumped to the second line to play with Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano. He's responded with a goal on 12 shots across three games.

Barrett Hayton, ARI at CHI ($4,100): Hayton's the top center with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, and has been on a tear with four points from four matchups and nine in 16 while averaging over 19 minutes when he was barely over 15 the first three months of the season.

Jason Dickinson, CHI vs. ARI ($4,300): Dickinson has potted a goal in three straight while Jonathan Toews has been sidelined. Skating with Patrick Kane really helps, and it doesn't even matter he's not on the power play.

LINE STACKS

Penguins at Ducks

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,500), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,800), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,900)

Crosby's riding an eight-game point streak while Guentzel has been unlucky after failing to score on 10 shots in his most recent outing. Despite the Ducks' recent winning streak, they're still allowing an NHL-worst 3.98 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. SEA ($7,400): The Rangers' power play might hit overdrive with the newly acquired Vladimir Tarasenko, who immediately becomes their best sniper. Fox has been excellent all year while the Kraken maintain the league's second-worst penalty kill.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at CBJ ($5,900): Rielly has notched a point in two straight and receives plenty of ice time in all situations. Even without Auston Matthews in the lineup, the Leafs' offense should have no problems getting past either of Columbus's goalies.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.