FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

Monday has four games scheduled, consisting of two starts in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. NY Islanders) and Edmonton (vs. Los Angeles) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The only matchup that doesn't have the Over/Under set for 5.5 goals is the Kings-Oilers (6.0), as the two clubs begin their best-of-seven series. The Golden Knights and Stars will also battle in Game 1 of their series, while the Bruins and Hurricanes hold 1-0 leads over the Maple Leafs and Islanders, respectively.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYI ($8,600): Andersen has been nearly unbeatable since returning to the lineup from a blood clotting issue in early March. In 10 regular-season outings, he posted a 9-1-0 record with three shutouts and a .951 save percentage. He followed that up with a 33-save performance in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders in Game 1 on Saturday.

Logan Thompson, VGK at DAL ($7,800): Thompson emerged victorious in eight of 10 outings to conclude the 2023-24 campaign, posting a .926 save percentage during that stretch. He surrendered two goals or fewer seven times over that span. Thompson also made 19 saves in a 6-1 win over the Stars on Dec. 9.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. LA ($10,200): McDavid compiled 32 goals and 132 points in 76 games during the regular season. He registered two goals, five helpers and 11 shots in four meetings with the Kings in 2023-24. McDavid also has 10 goals and 24 points in 13 career playoff contests against Los Angeles.

John Tavares, TOR at BOS ($7,700): Tavares finished the regular season with five goals on 16 shots on net in a four-game point spree. Despite being credited with six shots on target in Game 1 versus the Bruins, he wasn't able to find the back of the net. Still, it probably won't be long before he makes his presence felt on the scoresheet.

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. VGK ($6,200): Hintz was a scoring machine in the 2023 playoffs, racking up 10 goals and 24 points in 19 contests. He also has four tallies and four helpers in 11 career outings against Vegas in the regular season.

Martin Necas, CAR vs. NYI ($6,100): Necas struggled a bit down the stretch before notching one goal, one power-play assist and three shots in Game 1 versus the Islanders. He also had one goal, four helpers and 13 shots against the Islanders during the regular season.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. LA ($4,300): Perry had two goals, two assists and 13 shots in eight games to complete the regular season. He typically elevates his game in the postseason, which his eight goals and 16 points across his last 29 playoff outings attest to.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Stars

Chandler Stephenson (C - $5,000), Tomas Hertl (C - $6,300), Mark Stone (W - $3,000)

Stephenson wrapped up the regular season with two goals, seven shots and eight assists in 11 games. He missed the final two games of the year due to an injury but appears to be trending toward a return Monday. Stone, who hasn't played since Feb. 20 because of a lacerated spleen, could also be available to play in Game 1 after practicing without limitations over the weekend. He was all over the scoresheet before getting hurt, collecting 16 goals and 53 points in 56 appearances. Hertl has supplied two goals, two assists and 11 shots in six games with Vegas.

The newly-formed second line of the Golden Knights has tremendous bang for the bang upside in Monday's playoff opener.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Jake DeBrusk (W - $5,000), Brad Marchand (W - $6,400), Charlie Coyle (C - $6,200)

DeBrusk potted two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's Game 1 win. Marchand contributed a pair of helpers on the man advantage in the victory. Coyle didn't pick a point in the playoff opener but has four goals and 19 points in 24 career contests against the Maple Leafs in the regular season.

The top line of the Bruins did plenty of damage on the power play in Game 1, which could lead to the trio being a factor again in Monday's contest even if Toronto mounts a bounce-back effort.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LA ($7,600): Bouchard had a career-high 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) in 81 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He accumulated two markers and three helpers in four games against the Kings. Bouchard also had four goals and 17 points in 12 outings during the 2023 playoffs, including two goals and eight assists in six meetings versus Los Angeles.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. NYI ($5,300): Skjei had five assists, 16 shots on goal and six blocked shots in his final five appearances of the regular season. He sat out two contests for rest and got right back on the scoresheet in Game 1 against the Islanders, earning two assists (one on the power play).

