FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

2022 will be in the rear-view mirror soon enough. Until then, there are five NHL games Saturday night to take us into the New Year. Here are my recommendations to try and help conclude the calendar on a high note.

SLATE PREVIEW

I am focusing on the five games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later, which make up the primary slate of DFS contests. Only one of the 10 teams - Edmonton - is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they'll be hosting the Jets after visiting the Kraken on Friday.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, OTT at DET ($6,700): Talbot's first season with the Senators has been up and down, but a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage isn't that bad. And he's also posted a 2.46/.922 line in his last eight starts. The Red Wings have averaged 3.09 goals, but on only 29.7 shots on net per game, so perhaps they've been a bit lucky when it comes to scoring.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at COL ($6,500): Samsonov's .920 save percentage is quite impressive, but his 2.20 GAA is in part attributable to a defense that has only given up 28.4 shots on net per outing. Heading into the season, I didn't expect to be recommending many goalies against the Avalanche. The team is banged up and they've actually averaged 2.94 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

VALUE PLAYS

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. VAN ($7,300): Kadri has stepped right in and excelled in Calgary with 14 goals and 14 assists, including seven and six with the extra man. His power-play prowess is proven as he managed 29 PPPs in Colorado last year. The Canucks have also been atrocious at killing penalties as they currently rank last, which is where they finished last season.

Shane Pinto, OTT at DET ($5,200): Pinto is getting his first real shot at an NHL role this year, and he's been set up for success centering a line between Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson. The rookie has produced 10 goals and seven assists, including six points in his last nine games. Ville Husso missed Detroit's last game with an illness. And if he can't play tonight, we may see Magnus Hellberg again. Even if Husso can go, he's allowed at least four goals in each of his last four starts.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Jets at Oilers

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $8,500), Kyle Connor (W - $8,700), Sam Gagner (W - $4,600)

The Jets are hurt right now with four right wingers on injured reserve and Cole Perfetti out on the left side. However, that left the opportunity for a top line of Dubois, Connor, and whoever was left standing - which, in this case, is Gagner. The important thing is the Jets are catching the Oilers on the second night of a back-to-back. Edmonton ranks below average across the board defensively, including being in the bottom-eight on the penalty kill. If that wasn't enough, Jack Campbell will likely be in net and he's struggled to a 4.02 GAA and .876 save percentage.

Dubois has potted a goal in each of his last two games and has averaged 3:19 with the extra man while racking up 14 power-play points. Connor has netted 15 goals on 126 shots, but his 11.9 shooting percentage is below his career 14.9 mark. He's also been involved in playmaking with 26 assists, with 13 of those have on the power play. Gagner is a steady veteran presence and has registered six goals and five assists. He's now getting a chance on the top trio, which means more minutes and offensive opportunities.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. VAN ($6,000): The Canucks enter with a 3.83 GAA and the league's worst penalty kill while allowing an average of 32.6 shots. Hanifin has fired 90 shots on net, including 17 over his last five games. If he's that active in this matchup, it could pay off.

Nils Lundkvist, DAL vs. SAN ($4,200): Lundkvist's move from the Rangers to the Stars has provided him a much bigger role. He now skates with Miro Heiskanen as Dallas's top pairing. Sure enough, he's recorded six points from his last 11 games. The Sharks maintain a 3.65 GAA, but maintain the league's best penalty kill. Lundkvist doesn't log much time on the power play much, so he shouldn't be hurt by that.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.