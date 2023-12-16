FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's the halfway point of December, and the NHL is celebrating with 12 games Saturday night. Surely that's why there are so many games on the docket, right? Whatever the reason, we have plenty of options to pick through for DFS lineups. Here are my recommendations to help with that.

SLATE PREVIEW

Seven teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. Four of them are squaring off with the Bruins hosting the Rangers and the Sabres on the road against the Coyotes. And the other three are Washington (away at Nashville), St. Louis (home versus Dallas), and Montreal (hosting the Islanders).

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. NYR ($8,500): Both teams just played Friday, but the Bruins are at home and Linus Ullmark started Friday. That means Swayman should be in net Saturday. He's been stellar with a 2.07 GAA and .933 save percentage. If the Rangers were rested, I'd avoid going with Swayman. But in this circumstance, I'll happily go with him.

Semyon Varlamov, NYI at MON ($8,300): Two goalies for teams on the second leg of a back-to-back? Apparently so! Varlamov enters with a .921 save percentage and a career mark of .916. There are a couple Habs I wouldn't mind including in my lineup, but the club has still averaged a fairly-low 2.62 goals and 29.2 shots per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at CGY ($7,800): Vasilevskiy's overall numbers aren't great, though it's only been nine games. And over his last five starts, he's posted a 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage. His career .918 and trophy case lead me to trust Vasy. The Flames have averaged 2.97 goals, which ranks them just outside the bottom-10.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake Guentzel, PIT at TOR ($8,500): Guentzel has been incredible as he's only been held without a point twice across his last 19 games. His 13.4 shooting percentage is actually below his career average, so his production hasn't even been a product of luck. The Maple Leafs have ceded 32.3 shots and without Joseph Woll have to rely on Ilya Samsonov and his .878 save percentage.

Adam Fantilli, CLM vs. NJD ($5,100): The Blue Jackets have had a rough year with a couple notable injuries, but at least Fantilli hasn't looked overwhelmed as a teenaged rookie with eight goals, eight assists and 78 shots - including six points over his last seven outings. The Devils have struggled to a 3.52 GAA, which puts them bottom-five in the NHL.

Michael Rasmussen, DET at PHI ($4,600): The Red Wings are dealing with injuries and suspensions, but at least Rasmussen is producing with five goals and three assists in his last seven games. Carter Hart is dealing with an illness, so Samuel Ersson and his career .893 save percentage is slated to start.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Blue Jackets

Nico Hischier (C - $6,100), Timo Meier (W - $5,600), Ondrej Palat (W - $4,400)

I mentioned the Devils and their subpar 3.52 GAA. Well, the Blue Jackets are at 3.55 GAA. Which is, you know, worse. On top of that, Columbus has allowed a whopping 34.7 shots on net. In terms of value for your salary outlay, I feel like the Devils' first line provides more potential bang for your buck and that's where I'm going with my stack.

Hischier has been stellar since returning. While the beginning of his campaign was a mess, he's notched 10 points over his last nine games. And let's not forget the 80 he racked up last year. Meier's never quite clicked with the Devils, making it a little tricky to just say he was a 30-goal player for the Sharks. He's still recorded 11 points from 20 appearances and his 8.3 shooting percentage is unfortunate based on career numbers. Palat's puck luck has also been poor with a similar shooting percentage. The former Bolt has produced more in the last month with nine points from his last 14 games. And facing Columbus could help both of Hischier's wingers.

Lightning at Flames

Nick Paul (C - $4,600), Steven Stamkos (W - $7,600), Conor Sheary (W - $3,500)

The Flames have posted a 3.43 GAA, which is bottom-eight. That's almost exclusively based on lackluster goaltending. Jacob Markstrom wasn't great prior to his injury and may return Saturday though it's not projected, yet Dan Vladar has been even worse with an .879 save percentage this season and a career .894. This is the current makeup of the Lightning's third line. They've shaken things up of late and to my recollection Jon Cooper has more of a predilection to shuffle lines than most. But based on present information, this is my line stack. And it's not like you can't get DFS value from these three even if they don't end up skating together.

Paul has put a slow stretch behind him with two points in his last three games. He's also averaged 3:39 with the extra man and plays on the top unit means with Tampa's elite forwards. Of course, Stamkos is one of those forwards. Fresh off a four-goal effort, he's at 30 points while directing 90 shots on net. Sheary just returned from injured reserve and managed two assists in his first outing. He's also had a history of consistently operating as a solid complementary producer.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at ARI ($7,400): I don't mind having an elite offensive defenseman on the second leg of a back-to-back, especially when he plays so much on the power play where those minutes tend to be easier on one's legs. The Coyotes also saw action Friday and rank bottom-10 in shots allowed. That's good for Dahlin given Karel Vejmelka is lined up to start Saturday. Resigned to the backup role in Arizona, he's struggled to a 3.50 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Torey Krug, STL vs. DAL ($5,000): Krug has accumulated seven points from his last 11 games. And while he hasn't always been a defenseman who shoots a lot, he's put 31 shots on net during that stretch. The Stars are on the road for the second straight night and Scott Wedgewood should be starting. He's a 31-year-old journeyman with a career .908 save percentage.

Simon Nemec, NJD at CLM ($4,900): When Dougie Hamilton went down, 2022's second-overall pick Nemec got promoted. Thrown right into the fire, he's averaged 20:47 in ice time and has produced three points, seven shots, and eight blocked shots in six games. The Blue Jackets join the Sharks in being one of two bottom-four teams in both GAA and shots allowed.

