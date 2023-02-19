FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on Sunday, with at least one tired team in each matchup. The only one where both clubs played Saturday is the Coyotes-Blue Jackets. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM at COL ($7,700): Skinner will try and make amends for his last start where he gave up six goals on 30 shots against Montreal. He's been splitting the net with Jack Campbell of late and will get to face the Avalanche, who are 20th in NHL scoring at 3.02 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. NAS ($7,300): Gustavsson has only given up four goals in his last three games while stopping 89 shots. This will be his fifth start in the last seven games and he'll be going up against the Predators, who just fired seven past Florida on Saturday but also rank 26th with a 2.77-goal average.

VALUE PLAYS

J.T. Compher, COL vs. EDM ($5,400): Compher has notched four assists in his last four games centering the second line with Mikko Rantanen and Evan Rodrigues while seeing second unit power play time. He's also managed 10 points with the man-advantage. Compher also set a career-high in points Saturday with his 34th of the season.

Kent Johnson, CLS at ARI ($4,300): The 20-year-old rookie, who was selected fifth-overall in 2021, Johnson has registered four goals and an assist in his last nine games. The fifth pick from 2021 is up to 27 points, including two goals and four assists on the power play. Johnson is an up-and-comer and a solid pick if you're trying to fill out your lineup.

Shane Pinto, OTT vs. STL ($4,300): Pinto has posted 23 points on the year, but has been scoring better of late with five in eight games while centering Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson on the second five-on-five unit. He also participates on the second power play where he's recorded seven points.

Ondrej Palat, NJ vs. WPG ($4,800): Palat has been held off the scoresheet in his last two, but was hot before that with three goals and eight assists in his previous 11 appearances. He had managed 14 points in 23 games before missing two months earlier in the season. Palat also plays on the potent top man-advantage alongside Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

Auston Matthews (C - $10,000), William Nylander (W - $8,800), Michael Bunting (W - $6,000)

This trio is somewhat expensive, but the Leafs will up against the last-place Blackhawks. Matthews missed five games with a knee injury, but has registered a pair of two-point games since returning. Nylander is enjoying a career year with 65 points, good for a tie for 14th in the league. He's also potted goals in each of his last three games to go with three assists. Bunting fired home a pair of goals Saturday versus Montreal to give him 18 in that department. Matthews and Nylander skate on the top power play while Bunting sees time on the backup unit.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets

Nick Schmaltz (W - $6,300), Barrett Hayton (C - $4,500), Clayton Keller (W - $6,900)

If you're looking for a value stack, this trio will do. They contributed two goals and an assist Saturday with Keller netting both goals and Hayton adding the helper. Keller also has five goals and six assists in his last six appearances. Schmaltz has gone pointless in his last two, but managed three goals and seven points in the previous three. Hayton only has 21 points, but seven of those have come in the last nine games. And all three line up on the first power play. Elvis Merzlikins has been the worst statistical goaltender with a league-lowest 4.28 GAA and second-lowest save percentage of .873 (for those who have played in at least 10 games).

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS at MIN ($8,300): Josi racked up a goal and two assists Saturday and has produced 11 points over eight games. He led all NHL defensemen last season with 96 points, and is at 47 this year. Josi managed an assist in his lone meeting with Minnesota this campaign, but exploded last season for 12 points in four outings.

Adam Boqvist, CLS at ARI ($4,900): Boqvist has posted two goals and two assists during his current three-game point streak. He missed over two months with a broken foot, but is back to quarterbacking the lead power play and could have a big effort against the Coyotes' ninth-worst defense in terms of goals allowed.

