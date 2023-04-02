FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games in the NHL on Sunday. Four games involve tired teams as Boston plays in St. Louis, the Islanders travel to Carolina, Columbus hosts Ottawa and Philadelphia travel across the state to take on Pittsburgh. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Matt Murray, TOR vs. DET ($8,300): Murray gets a rare home start as he has sat the last three, and the Leafs are playing the second game of a back-to-back. He's given up six goals over his last two games, but he actually played quite well in those against the Panthers and Canes. Murray made 42 saves in a win over the Red Wings earlier in the season.

Joonas Korpisalo, LA at VAN ($7,900): Korpisalo has been outstanding since his trade from Columbus to LA with a 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage and hasn't allowed more than two goals in any outing. He takes on the Canucks, who sit 10th in NHL scoring at 3.39 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Bryan Rust, PIT vs. PHI ($4,800): Rust had a huge game Saturday as he was involved on all three goals. He scored twice and set up Jake Guentzel to give him 18 goals and 44 points this season. Rust moved up to the top line with Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, and that certainly doesn't hurt his cause.

Blake Wheeler, WPG vs. NJ: ($4,900): Wheeler snapped a 21-game goalless streak Friday. He's produced nine assists during his prolonged slump and 52 points on the campaign. Wheeler has been a force this season on the power play with 15 PPPs. He also sees action on the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov along with the second man-advantage.

Nino Niederreiter, WPG vs. NJ ($4,400): Niederreiter is part of the Jets' top power play. He's also managed nine points in 16 games since arriving from Nashville.

Erik Haula, NJ at WPG ($4,200): Haula has registered goals in each of his last three games to give him 11 on the season to go with 37 points. He's also centering the third line with Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist and participates on the second power play where he's recorded seven points. Haula's a good fit if you're looking for a value forward to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Ducks

Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,900), Elias Lindholm (C - $6,000), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $4,300)

Toffoli is easily having the best season of his career with personal bests of 33 goals and 36 assists. And he's been hot of late with 13 points over his last eight games. Toffoli's also been a stud on the power play with 24 PPPs. Lindholm has dipped this season after last year's 82 points, but 63 is still pretty solid. He's also posted 11 points from his last 11 appearances. Mangiapane has moved up to the first line and power play while finding the scoresheet in each of his last two games. He potted 35 goals last season, but is only at 15 this year.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Auston Matthews (C - $10,200), Mitch Marner (W - $8,000), Calle Jarnkrok (W - $4,400)

Matthews saw his seven-game point streak come to an end Saturday where he notched six goals five assists. He's also tallied 25 of his 78 points on the power play. Marner was also held scoreless on Saturday to snap his own 11-game scoring streak where he totaled 18 points. He's also racked up 34 PPPs on the season. Jarnkrok has filled in nicely as the third member of the unit and his salary makes taking on Matthews and Marner a lot easier in DFS.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. DET ($5,800): Rielly hasn't recorded a point in his last two games, but was hot before this mini-slump by scoring twice and adding five assists across the previous five outings. Of his 43 points, 16 have come on the man-advantage. And over the two matchups against Detroit this season, Rielly has produced two assists.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. NYI ($4,800): Skjei has been a scoring machine this season with 17 goals, tied for fourth among defenders. He's also been great of late with seven points in his last 10 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.