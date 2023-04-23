FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Sunday, with all four series sitting at 2-1. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. DAL ($7,800): For some reason, the Wild went with Marc-Andre Fleury Wednesday after Gustavsson was outstanding in the opener stopping 51 shots in a 3-2. Fleury proceeded to give up seven goals, so it could be the last time the veteran sees the ice this season. Gustavsson looked great again in Game 3 and performed well the last month of the season, so he should get the nod again Sunday.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at LA ($8,300): It's a must-win game for the Oilers down 2-1 in the series. Skinner has given up nine goals over the first three games of the series, but was outstanding against the Kings at the end of the regular season when he won twice. Look for another great performance from him in Game 4.

VALUE PLAYS

Viktor Arvidsson, LA vs. EDM ($5,200): Arvidsson has produced three assists - all on the top power play. He notched 59 points during the regular season, including a career-high 25 PPPs. Arvidsson has also produced six assists in his last four appearances.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN vs. DAL ($5,100): Zuccarello has registered points in every playoff game so far, having scored twice Friday. The 35-year-old slumped near the end of the campaign having only picked four assists in his last 12, but has regained his form since Kirill Kaprizov returned.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at MIN ($4,200): Seguin moved up to the top line after Joe Pavelski suffered a concussion in Game 1. Playing alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz provides Seguin a lot of value in DFS action – especially considering his low salary.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Evander Kane (W - $6,100), Zach Hyman (W - $7,100)

McDavid has yet to post a playoff point at even-strength, but did manage a pair of power play goals Friday. McDavid is too good to be held to only three points over three outing, so expect a huge effort from the superstar. Kane moved up to the top trio Friday and replaced Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and has contributed a goal and assist this postseason. His offense and toughness should help McDavid. Hyman established career highs with 36 goals and 83 points, but only has one power-play assist so far.

Bruins at Panthers

David Pastrnak (W - $10,200), Taylor Hall (W - $4,400), Pavel Zacha (C - $4,900)

The Bruins have mixed up their lines again, and Pastrnak finds himself on the second unit with Hall and Zacha. Hall and Pastrnak each scored in Game 3 while Hall posted an assist. Pastrnak has two goals in the playoffs after finding the back of the net 61 times during the regular season. Hall only managed 36 points over 61 regular-season games, but has been strong in the postseason. Zacha is filling in for the injured David Krejci (upper body), who is 50/50 to return for Game 4. Should Krejci play, take him instead of Zacha. Should the veteran not be available, Zacha is worth it as he's chipped in with two assists during this series.

DEFENSEMEN

Jared Spurgeon, MIN vs. DAL ($4,300): Spurgeon has registered two assists in the playoffs and totaled 34 points during the regular season, so he's nicely valued on Sunday.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. BOS ($6,600): Montour was held off the scoresheet Friday, but scored twice in Game 2. He enjoyed a career year in 2022-23 with 73 points, with 33 of those on the man-advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.