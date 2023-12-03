FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday marks three weeks from Christmas Eve, so Santa Claus still has some time to chill and watch NHL hockey and maybe play some DFS if he's so inclined. There are four games starting at 6 p.m. EST or later. The pickings may be slim, but I still have my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Four of the six teams in action also played on Saturday, including the Predators visiting the Sabres. Boston gets to host Columbus and the Rangers will also be at home to take on the Sharks. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are doing the classic Anaheim-LA double, but that means being on the road against the Kings.

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, LOS vs. COL ($8,000): This really just came down to two high-salary goalies who've been playing great. Would I go with Jeremy Swayman against seemingly easy competition, though with his team playing on the second leg of a back-to-back? Or should I choose Talbot to face one of the NHL's top offensive teams in the NHL, but one that's on the road playing its second game in as many days? Ultimately, I opted for Talbot with his 2.02 GAA and .928 save percentage while the Kings have provided their netminders with 3.85 goals per game of offensive support.

VALUE PLAY

Gustav Nyquist, NAS at BUF ($5,100): Nyquist finds himself in a favorable situation as he skates on Nashville's top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg and on the top power play. He's also registered 17 points, but only three goals on 51 shots. That should improve in matchup against the Sabres, a team that currently uses two goalies with career save percentages below .900.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Pavel Zacha (C - $6,000), David Pastrnak (W - $10,200), Jake DeBrusk (W - $4,800)

The Bruins just played Saturday and the Blue Jackets didn't. However, Columbus also lists a 3.36 GAA while allowing an average of 33.8 shots. Elvis Merzlikins comes in with a .911 save percentage and a career mark of .907. With only six teams in action and the Avalanche and Blue Jackets effectively off the board for me, I'm willing to stack Boston's top line Sunday.

After growing accustomed to being the new first-line center for the Bruins, Zacha has taken off with 18 points while only being held off the scoresheet four times from his last 18 outings. Of course, skating next to Pastrnak has its perks. One of the top-five offensive players in the league and a perennial Hart candidate, he's already up to 14 goals on 112 shots while adding 22 assists. The Bruins swapped Brad Marchand down to the second line and moved DeBrusk up, a move that was long in the making. It's proven out for years now that he can excel as the "other guy" on Boston's first trio, but otherwise tends to struggle. To that end, DeBrusk has produced three goals and two assists in his last eight games.

DEFENSEMAN

Jordan Spence, LOS vs. COL ($3,900): Spence isn't a name you hear about much, but saving some salary would be prudent if you want to roster Pastrnak and Talbot. The young defenseman has nine points - all assists - across 15 appearances. Spence also participates on the second power-play unit, where he's averaged 2:20 this year. Colorado has been strong defensively, yet could slip a bit on the road for the second of consecutive nights.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.