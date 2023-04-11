FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the second-busiest night of the remaining four days in the NHL regular season. There will be 10 games for Tuesday's slate, with the Penguins facing a must-win situation hosting the Blackhawks to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Jets can clinch a playoff spot with a point against the Wild.

The Leafs and Lightning will meet for the third and final time this season before meeting in the playoffs, with the Leafs holding a 1-0-1 edge in the season series, though this may be the first time Ilya Samsonov gets the start.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CHI ($7,900): The Pens are pulling through in the clutch with four wins in their past six games, including two straight wins from Jarry while allowing just two goals. The Hawks have lost 11 of their past 12 and managed to score three or more goals only four times.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. DET ($7,800): Raanta is expected to start after Frederik Andersen started and lost on Monday. The Canes haven't looked as dominant as they were early in the season with three straight losses, but they still hold a definite edge over the Wings, who have also lost three straight but in a much more convincing fashion with 18 goals allowed. Even the Canes' suddenly anemic offense should be able to provide enough goal support to win.

Thatcher Demko, VAN at ANH ($7,100): The Canucks offense is good and their atrocious defense is still somehow better than the Ducks'. Though the Canucks are playing back-to-back, there's essentially no travel and the Ducks have gone 0-9-2 in their past 11 and starter John Gibson is nursing an injury.

VALUE PLAYS

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at NJ ($4,800): Mittelstadt's goal against the Rangers extended his point streak to three games and he continues to flourish playing on the top line with Tage Thompson moved to the right wing on the second line due to an injury that's preventing him from taking draws.

Vitali Kravtsov, VAN at ANH ($3,200): The Canucks didn't score a single goal against the Kings so we shall see if Rick Tocchet mixes up the lines, but Kravtsov lined up as the first-line winger alongside Elias Pettersson for the second straight game. He ended up playing 12:22 with zero shots on goal, but their line played the most minutes together at even strength with 9:40 and managed to get six shot attempts on goal, second-best on the team, according to naturalstattrick.com.

LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Blackhawks

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,000), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,600), Bryan Rust (W - $5,200)

Crosby is on the heels of a three-point performance against the Wings and the long-time Pens captain will do everything he can to ensure they make the playoffs. Crosby's been known to step up for big games and this one will be no different. This time, he's aided by a much weaker opponent that has allowed at least four goals in nine of their past 12 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NJ ($7,400): Dougie Hamilton is a game-time decision due to illness, and if he doesn't play, Dahlin will have the most upside among all defensemen available. He played 30 minutes in his most previous game against the Rangers and has registered a shot in eight straight games.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. DET ($6,600): The Canes should dominate puck possession in this game and Burns continues to be a high-volume shooting machine with a goal and 15 shots in his past three games. It's a low floor against a weaker opponent whose goaltending has been very poor lately.

