Biggest Names to Move in Free Agency

Guentzel was the big prize in free agency this season and the Lightning struck it rich, as did Guentzel. The 29-year-old had a terrific season, picking up 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 games with the Penguins, and then got really hot after his trade to Carolina, as he had eight goals and 25 points in just 17 regular-season appearances. He is expected to see first-line minutes alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov this season, and a return to the 40-goal mark is certainly within his reach.

Unlike the 2023 offseason when plenty of free agents signed for only one year, unsurprising considering the salary cap went up only $1 million to $83.5 million. The 2024 offseason had plenty of long-term deals, as the ceiling jumped up $4.5 million to $88 million. Let's look at some of the biggest transactions and their impact on your fantasy drafts.

Jake Guentzel – Signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Lightning

Steven Stamkos – Signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Predators

Stamkos could not come to an agreement with the Lightning and, after 16 seasons in Tampa Bay, he left for another state (Tennessee) with no state income tax and inked a long-term contract with Nashville. Stamkos gives the Predators another outstanding scorer, as he has averaged over a point-a-game in eight of his last nine seasons. Stamkos has had at least 35 power-play points in each of his last three seasons and is expected to improve the Predators, as they ranked 16th with the man advantage in the NHL last year.

Elias Lindholm – Signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the Bruins

The Bruins struggled last season at center, after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement following the 2022-23 season. Lindholm did not perform well offensively in his contract year, picking up 15 goals and 29 assists in 75 regular-season appearances split between Calgary and Vancouver. He will look to return to his form over the previous two campaigns in which he had 64 goals and 82 assists in 162 contests. Lindholm is slated to be the No. 1 center in Boston, between David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, as well as play on the first power play.

Jonathan Marchessault – Signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Predators

Marchessault was a fan favorite with the Golden Knights, as he starred in the franchise's first seven seasons. He had a great campaign in 2023-24, scoring a career-high 42 goals while chipping in with 27 assists. The Golden Knights were unable to offer the 33-year-old winger a long-term contract that would make him happy to remain in Vegas, so Marchessault took his skates to Nashville, where he is expected to see second-line action alongside fellow free-agent signee Steven Stamkos and Colton Sissons. Marchessault will also help out on the power play as he has managed 22 goals and 31 assists with the man advantage over the last three seasons in Vegas.

Brandon Montour – Signed a seven-year, $49.98 million contract with the Kraken

Montour missed the first 16 games of the regular season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and it took its toll on his offensive numbers as Montour had eight goals and 33 points in 66 games. Montour was spectacular in 2022-23, scoring 16 times while adding 57 assists in 80 regular-season contests, including 33 points on the power play. Montour will take over quarterbacking the first unit with the Kraken from Vince Dunn and the hope is that the Kraken will improve with the man advantage, as they were 17th and 21st in the last two seasons with the extra man. Look for Montour to return to the 50-plus point mark in 2024-25.

Jake DeBrusk – Signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canucks

DeBrusk is expected to have a top-six role with the Canucks after moving up and down the lineup during his time with the Bruins. He had 19 goals and 40 points in 80 regular-season appearances with Boston last year and should improve upon those numbers with Vancouver as he is slated to play with Elias Pettersson on the second unit and see first-unit power-play time.

Viktor Arvidsson – Signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Oilers

Arvidsson saw action in only 18 regular-season games in 2023-24 due to a back injury that cost him 50 games at the start of the season, as well as a lower-body injury shortly after returning, missing another 14 games. But Arvidsson was terrific in 2022-23, with 26 goals and 59 points – including 25 points on the power play – in 77 regular-season appearances. He is expected to start the campaign on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner, and that will increase his fantasy value exponentially.

Jeff Skinner – Signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers

Skinner had trouble in Buffalo last season, managing only 24 goals and 46 points in 74 games. The Sabres bought out his remaining three seasons of an eight-year, $72 million contract, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the high-scoring Oilers and like Arvidsson, is expected to see second-line action as well as second-unit power-play time. Skinner had 35 goals and 82 points just two seasons ago, and if he is able to approach those numbers, the Oilers got a steal.

Matt Duchene – Signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Stars

Duchene had a solid season, scoring 25 goals and adding 40 assists in 81 regular-season games. He slumped in the playoffs, as he had only two goals and six points in 19 appearances, and failed to pick up a point in the Western Conference Finals as the Stars bowed out in six games, losing to the Oilers. He should center the second line, as well as get regular duty on the second power play, enabling him to have another 60-plus point season for the Stars.

Sean Monahan – Signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Blue Jackets

Monahan will provide a veteran presence (along with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner) to a young group of Columbus forwards. Monahan will center the top line, alongside Gaudreau and likely Kirill Marchenko, as well as play on the first power-play unit. He will lose time over the length of his five-year contract to future stars like Adam Fantilli and 2024 first-round pick Cayden Lindstrom, but for now, Monahan is expected to lead the charge. Monahan had 26 goals and 59 points in 83 regular-season games split between Montreal and Winnipeg. He should dip a bit in 2024-25 but should still be around the 50-point mark.

Vladimir Tarasenko – Signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Red Wings

Tarasenko is coming off his second Stanley Cup win in Florida – his first was in 2019 with St. Louis – and he is expected to play a big role on the second line with Patrick Kane and J.T. Compher. The 32-year-old Russian had 23 goals and 55 points in 76 appearances with Ottawa and the Panthers during the regular season, and a similar type of campaign should be in the cards if he remains healthy in 2024-25.

Tyler Toffoli – Signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Sharks

Toffoli is on his way to San Jose after playing for New Jersey and Winnipeg in 2023-24. The 32-year-old winger returns to California, where he spent the first seven-plus seasons playing for the Kings. Toffoli is expected to line up on the top line with first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and help the youngster adapt to the NHL. Toffoli had 33 goals and 22 helpers in 79 games last season. Should Celebrini be as good as most pundits think, Toffoli has a chance to repeat those numbers in 2024-25.