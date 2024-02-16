Hurricanes vs Coyotes Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 16th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes at Coyotes

The Carolina Hurricanes (30-17-5) make the second stop on a three-game Western Conference road trip against the Arizona Coyotes (23-25-4) on Friday night at Mullett Arena. Puck drop for this standalone contest on the NHL schedule is set for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Hurricanes opened the trip with a 4-2 loss in Dallas on Tuesday, falling as slight underdogs as the Under (6.5) hung on. Despite the loss, the Canes are still a respectable 5-2-0 across the past seven outings.

The Coyotes were on the short end of a 3-1 score against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at home, and Arizona has collected just a single point out of a possible 14 dating back to Jan. 24, going 0-6-1 during the stretch. After winning three of four games at home, including a stunner over the Boston Bruins in OT on Jan. 9, the Coyotes have dropped the past two on home ice, too.

Carolina is just 2-4-0 in the past six tries against Western Conference opponents, but one of those victories came in Raleigh against Arizona. The Canes outlasted the Coyotes 3-1 on Jan. 27, as Antti Raanta outdueled Connor Ingram. It was actually a tight game throughout, with Logan Cooley giving Arizona a 1-0 lead after one period with helpers to Dylan Guenther and J.J. Moser.

Martin Necas leveled the scoring in the second period of that 3-1 win with a power-play goal, but there was no more scoring until very late in the third. That's when Dmitry Orlov roofed once with just 36 ticks left to stun Ingram and the 'Yotes. Jesper Fast then scored 13 seconds later on a trickler, turning a tight 1-1 game into a 3-1 victory in the final minute.

While it was Raanta and Ingram in the first matchup, Pyotr Kochetkov (13-9-3, 2.52 GAA, .902 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to go for Carolina in between the pipes, while it is expected Arizona counters with Karel Vejmelka (6-12-2, 3.36 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO).

Based on Carolina's win in the first meeting, even though it had to work extremely hard to get it, coupled with Arizona's recent skid, the money should be on the Hurricanes to grab a road win and level up at 1-1 on the current trip. However, playing the moneyline will cost you two times your potential return, or more, at most shops. Play Carolina on the puck line for a better value.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes at Coyotes

Hurricanes PL (-1.5, +125 at BetMGM)

Looking to the total, again, we saw four total goals in the first installment in late January in North Carolina, and the final two goals of the 3-1 win by the Hurricanes came 13 seconds apart in the final minute of regulation.

The total has ended up going low in six of the past seven games for the Hurricanes since Jan. 24, and the Canes have scored three or fewer goals in seven of the previous eight contests. On the flip side, Carolina's defense has been pretty decent lately, allowing two or fewer goals in six of the previous nine affairs. That's a good recipe for plenty of Under results. And the Under is 3-1 in the past four games against Western Conference foes, too.

For the Coyotes, the totals have been a bit mixed lately. While the offense didn't do much against Carolina in the first meeting, the offense has actually produced 39 goals across the past 14 games, or 2.79 goals per game (GPG). Defensively, and in the crease, Arizona has had issues during the skid, allowing three or more goals in seven straight outings, or 4.41 GPG. The Over has a slight 5-3 edge in the past eight contests.

If you can find a shop offering Under 6.5, rather than a flat 6, go low. However, it's tempting to play Under 6 at plus-money, too.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes at Coyotes

Under 6 (+102 at DraftKings)

NHL Same Game Parlay for Hurricanes at Coyotes

Normally in this bottom section we'd play player props, and try to provide a guy on each side. But since we're looking for an Under result, we're calling a bit of an audible, and rolling with a Same Game Parlay instead.

For the Hurricanes, All-Star Sebastian Aho was blanked in Dallas, but he has two goals and three points in the past four outings, and he has managed four goals and nine points across the past nine outings. It isn't for lack of trying, as he has three or more shots in three of his four games in February. Roll with Aho 3+ Shots (-164) as part of your SGP.

In addition to that, play Carolina on the 3-way ML. If you're not familiar with 3-Way ML plays, the Hurricanes win in regulation, you win. If they lose, obviously you lose, and if they win in overtime or a shootout, it's no bueno, either.

We'll go with Under 1.5 (-102) on the 1st Period Total Goals, too. Arizona has cashed the Under in three of the past five games in the opening 20 minutes, while Carolina has gone low in the first period in five of the past seven outings. And just for good measure, we'll roll with No: 1st Period Goal in First Five Minutes (-215).

Same-Game Parlay Parlay (+812 at FanDuel)