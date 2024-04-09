NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes at Bruins Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for April 9th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes at Bruins

The Hurricanes (49-22-7) travel to meet the Bruins (46-17-15) on Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

If it seems like we just did this - we did! The Bruins traveled down to Raleigh, N.C. this past Thursday, winning 4-1 at PNC Arena as the Under (5.5) cashed. The B's were moderate underdogs (+145) at most shops, but won the game rather comfortably.

Boston got off to a quick start in that game, as Brad Marchand opened the scoring at 2:12 of the first period with help from former Canes forward Morgan Geekie and Charlie Coyle. At 7:42, David Pastrnak notched a goal, with Pavel Zacha and Danton Heinen factoring in for the helpers. Heinen then returned on his next shift and deposited one into the net with helpers to Pasta and Zacha, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

Frederik Andersen rebounded the rest of the night, posting scoreless second and third periods, although Boston was able to tack on an empty-net goal from Hampus Lindholm, unassisted, to put a bow on the scoring. The Canes were only able to muster a power-play goal from Jake Guentzel, as Stefan Noesen and Brady Skjei chipped in with helpers.

Jeremy Swayman (25-8-8, 2.52 GAA, .917 SV%, 3 SO) allowed just the single goal on the man advantage on 29 shots, and he confirmed for the rematch at TD Garden. The Canes haven't confirmed a tendy yet, but after Andersen was peppered for three goals early, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pyotr Kochetkov (21-13-4, 2.37 GAA, .910 SV%, 4 SO) in between the pipes in Beantown.

The road team has actually won each of the past three regular-season meetings in this series, with the underdoing going 3-0 in the past three meetings as well. That trend will obviously end, as Boston is a short 'dog at home, which is a little inexplicable since it just handled Carolina down in Raleigh in the past week. Back the home side to get it done, and Boston is a strong value on home ice.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes at Bruins

Bruins ML (-105 at DraftKings)

Looking to the total, we've seen the Under hit in each of the two regular-season meetings, with five goals apiece. The Under is also 5-1 in the past six meetings in this series, if you include the 2023 playoffs series.

Carolina has been on an Under run lately, too, going 6-0-1 in the past seven games, including the 4-1 loss to Boston last Thursday, and the total is 8-1-1 in the past 10 outings. If Kochetkov does, indeed, start, the Under is 3-1-1 in his past five assignments, and 5-2-1 across his past eight games. And, on the road, Carolina has hit the Under in three of the past four tries.

For the Bruins, they're on a 5-0 run to the Under, averaging 2.8 goals per game (GPG) during the five-game span, while allowing just three total goals in the past three games, with three or fewer goals allowed in seven consecutive outings, or 2.0 GPG during the span. Look low in this Eastern Conference marquee battle.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes at Bruins

Under 5.5 (-110 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Hurricanes at Bruins

We're looking for a bit of a defensive slog in Boston on Tuesday night, so we'll stay away from the Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props, and look to some alternate statistics to focus upon.

For the home side, there is an interesting prop. Coyle is the only players available in the Plus-Minus player prop, and he is plus-money to go Over on home ice. He has managed to post a negative in the plus/minus section in four of the past six games, but his best performance (plus-2) came in the most recent meeting with the Hurricanes Thursday.

There is risk here, as he is even or negative in five consecutive skates at TD Garden, but at plus-money, this is too tempting.

Charlie Coyle Over 0.5 Plus/Minus (+160 at BetMGM)

As far as the visitors are concerned, Guentzel is more than acclimated with the Hurricanes, and he has turned up the intensity on the man advantage. He is playing a big role on a Carolina power play which is humming. In fact, he has a goal and four assists on the power play, posting at least one PP point in five straight, and seven of the past eight outings.

While we're expecting a low-scoring game, if Carolina breaks through for a goal, Guentzel is likely to have his fingerprints on it, and it is likely to come on the red-hot power play. At plus-money, again, it's too tempting to pass up, especially at this price.