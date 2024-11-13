NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, November 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Wednesday, Nov. 13

The National Hockey League has five games on tap for Wednesday night, including a national doubleheader on TNT/Max. The Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins drop the puck in the Steel City at 7:30 p.m. ET in the first end of the national double dip, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks tangling on The Pond at 10 p.m. ET.

My beer-league team Ice Aged is also in action at the Carolina Hurricanes practice facility Wednesday night in Morrisville, N.C., but I remain sidelined after tearing the groin muscle off the bone, as well as tearing the adductor longus muscle, back in August during a game. After three long months of rehab, I am excited to skate in the next week or two, as I aim to make my season debut before the end of December. Apparently, my team needs me, as I bring the sandpaper and occasional scoring. We're in last place at 1-10-1. C'mon! Really, guys?!?! If you can find a book to take your action Wednesday, go aggressively on the Raleigh Puckaneers. Ha!

Anyway, let's get back to talking about those with actual skill.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Red Wings (6-7-1) and the Penguins (6-9-2) tangle in the front end of the TNT double dip at PPG Paints Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the second meeting of the season, as the Penguins doubled up the Red Wings 6-3 behind backup tendy Joel Blomqvist at Little Caesars Arena back on Oct. 10 as a moderate underdog (+129) as the Over (6.5) cashed. What else is new? The Over has connected in each of the past four meetings in this series, with at least nine goals in each of the meetings, and 9.3 goals per game (GPG) in the span. The Over is also 8-1 in the past nine in the series.

Can we expect another Over result? Well, the Red Wings have had a power outage lately, going for just a single goal in the past two games, including a 4-0 loss last time out in an Original Six battle with the New York Rangers at LCA. The Under has cashed in four in a row for the Winged Wheel, while Detroit is just 2-4-1 across the previous seven outings.

For the Penguins, they're licking their wounds after a 7-1 beatdown from the Dallas Stars, who were unruly house guests at PPG on Monday night. It's been a struggle for the Pens lately, going 3-7-2 across the past 12 games. It has led desperate fan boys on social media to call for a trade of Sidney Crosby to a contender, as he heads into the twilight of his career.

The Under has cashed in four of the past six games for the Penguins, with the team managing three or fewer goals of offense in 11 of the past 12 games since Oct. 18. The concern with the Under is Pittsburgh goaltending, but the Red Wings are having trouble flicking the switch on the lamp lately, too.

Despite the series trends which suggest otherwise, let's go with an Under play. Let's toss in a player prop, too, going with Evgeni Malkin to rack up at least three shots on goal (SOG) against confirmed Detroit backstop Cam Talbot. Geno has three or more SOG in three of the past four games, as he is starting to awaken from his offensive slumber. He has two apples and three SOG in the first meeting on Oct. 10.

Under 6.5 (+100 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Evgeni Malkin Over 2.5 SOG (-128 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

In the second end of the TNT doubleheader, the Golden Knights (9-4-2) invade Honda Center looking to vanquish the Ducks (5-7-2). Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

VGK is looking to bounce back after a 5-2 pounding from the Carolina Hurricanes at The Fortress on Monday night, as Adin Hill offered very little resistance.

The Over (6.5) cashed in that game Monday, much to my dismay actually. I had an Under play, and that was offered in this column, too. It was 4-1 with 5:32 left in regulation, and VGK elected to pull its goalie. Oh no! Jordan Martinook scored a goal to make it 5-1 in favor of Carolina. That wasn't the worst part, though. Jalen Chatfield was whistled for a holding call at 18:08, and Ivan Barbashev netted the most meaningless power-play goal with just 13 seconds left, flipping the total to an Over result. If Scott Van Pelt on ESPN did Bad Beats for NHL, this was an all-time classic. I might have said cuss words.

The Ducks doubled up the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Sunday on The Pond, cashing as short 'dogs at home as the Under (6.5) hung on. Anaheim finally figured out how to score after averaging just 1.9 goals per game (GPG) in 10 outings from Oct. 18-Nov. 8.

These teams met in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, with VGK coming away with a 3-1 win as heavy favorites (-284) with an Under (6.5) result. Ilya Samsonov outdueled James Reimer in a battle of former Maple Leafs cast-off tendies, with Brett Howden, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev netting goals for the home side. Hill is expected in net for VGK, with Lukas Dostal (4-5-2, 2.73 GAA, .922 SV%, 1 SO) projected for the Ducks.

Anaheim was a thorn in the side of Vegas last season, winning three of four meetings, including both skates in SoCal. Let's take a chance on the Ducks, who have actually won three straight at home against the Golden Knights since Dec. 28, 2022. And, we'll also play the Under, too.

Ducks ML (+160 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Why Not? Monster Parlay (+1406 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-102) - Red Wings at Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (-128)

Ducks ML (+160) vs. Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-122) - Ducks vs. Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+260 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-102) - Red Wings at Penguins

Under 6.5 (-122) - Ducks vs. Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+243 at FanDuel Sportsbook)