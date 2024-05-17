NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a pair of Game 6 matchups on the NHL schedule Friday. Boston will host Florida as the Bruins try to send the series to Game 7, trailing 3-2. Colorado will attempt to do the same versus Dallas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at BOS ($8,200): Bobrovsky has been outstanding in the last four games of the series, giving up only seven goals on 78 shots (.910 save percentage). Bobrovsky had a terrific regular season, going 36-17-4 with a sparkling 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy and will look to move into the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over Boston.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at COL ($7,800): Oettinger will look to bounce back Friday after a tough Game 5 in Dallas, where he surrendered five goals on only 27 shots. He had won three straight games versus the Avalanche before Wednesday's mediocre performance. Oettinger had gone 7-4 with a 2.02 GAA and a .923 save percentage in the first two rounds of the playoffs before Wednesday. He will look to get back on track in Colorado, where he gave up only two goals on 54 shots in a pair of playoff wins.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. DAL ($5,400): Lehkonen moved up to the top line Wednesday after Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program. Lehkonen took full advantage with a power-play goal and an assist and will stick on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin for Game 6.

Morgan Geekie, BOS vs. FLA ($4,000): Geekie snapped a three-game goalless streak Tuesday with his fourth marker of the playoffs. He is tied for second on the Bruins with David Pastrnak, one behind Jake DeBrusk. He is a nice addition to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Bruins

Sam Reinhart (W - $7,400), Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,000), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $4,300)

The Panthers' top line has been efficient as Barkov is tied with Matthew Tkachuk for the team lead in points with 13 in 10 games. Reinhart has continued playing well during his career year in the regular season, as he has five goals and nine points, while Tarasenko has two goals, both on the power play. Barkov has been outstanding versus the Bruins in the postseason with three goals and eight points in five games, while Reinhart has two goals and six points.

Stars at Avalanche

Jason Robertson (W - $6,100), Wyatt Johnston (C - $6,400), Logan Stankoven (W - $3,900)

I'm taking two-thirds of the third line – Johnston and Stankoven – and combining them with Robertson. Matt Duchene and Joe Pavelski, Robertson's linemates on the first line, have combined for only one goal in the series, as Pavelski scored in Game 5. Johnston is third on the Stars with 11 points in 12 games, one behind Robertson. Stankoven, who was a pleasant surprise when he was recalled earlier in the season, had six goals and 14 points in 24 regular-season games. He has managed three goals and six points in 12 playoff games. The trio all see power-play time with Robertson and Johnston on the first unit. Stankoven plays on the second power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Manson, COL vs. DAL: ($3,800): Manson has been effective offensively in the playoffs, as the defenseman has two goals and seven points in 10 games. He is a bargain at his price.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at BOS ($4,200): Forsling has been held off the scoresheet the last two games, after picking up a goal and five assists in his first eight contests. Forsling is tied for sixth in Panthers' scoring in the postseason with only Brandon Montour having more points among blueliners with eight.

