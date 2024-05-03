NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

A Game 7 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs doesn't need any gilding, but the chance to play some NHL DFS on Saturday is definitely a nice bonus. For DFS purposes, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. One player is your Captain, who earns 1.5 times the points, but also has an elevated salary. Here's a lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. TOR ($13,500): Boston is at home. The goaltending matchup will likely be Jeremy Swayman versus Joseph Woll. Woll has been vital to Toronto extending this series. Looking at the larger picture, that is an advantage for the Bruins. In turn, Boston's lineup has more offensive upside. Marchand has been held without a point in each of his last two games, but he started this series with eight points in the first four outings. In terms of salary versus offensive upside, Marchand looks the best to me.

FLEX

William Nylander, TOR at BOS ($9,200): With Auston Matthews still a question mark, Nylander is the top offensive talent penciled in for the Leafs. He was not healthy to start the playoffs, but he just tallied two goals in Game 6. Nylander also has five shots on net in each of his last two contests, so clearly he is pacing the Toronto attack sans Matthews.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. TOR ($7,600): DeBrusk is often streaky, and to that end, he started this series with a three-game point streak but has been held without a point over his last three games. Toronto's discipline has played a part in that, as Boston has lacked for opportunity on the power play. The Maple Leafs had the 23rd-ranked penalty kill this season, so a little extra time with the extra man could pay off big for DeBrusk.

Charlie Coyle, BOS vs. TOR ($7,000): Coyle emerged with 25 goals and 60 points this season. He's centering the top line for the Bruins. He has two points in this series, but the Massachusetts native has also put 11 shots on net over his last five games. Coyle also has nine blocked shots in that time, a high number for a forward. He's not slacking, and as a first-line center, Coyle sees plenty of ice time.

Max Domi, TOR at BOS ($6,600): Domi would benefit from the return of his running mate Matthews, but if Toronto's star doesn't return, Domi is in line to center the first line for the Maple Leafs. Granted, he would otherwise likely be on the wing for the first line, but I digress. While Domi's first season in his father's old stomping grounds got off to a slow start, he began to find his form late, with 17 points in 21 games in March. Domi has added four points in this series, including an assist in Game 5, showing he is not dependent on Matthews for his offensive production.

Trent Frederic, BOS vs. TOR ($5,800): With my remaining salary, Frederic was the best option. I wanted a Bruin, if possible, as I expect the Bruins to win Game 7 at home. Frederic, a third-line center, has three goals in this series. At this salary, that makes him an intriguing option because a goal would provide real bang for your buck.

