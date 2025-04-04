NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday. Detroit hosts Carolina, Chicago plays in Washington and Minnesota travels to New York to take on the Islanders. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at DET ($7,900): Kochetkov is expected to get the start as he has been rotating with Frederik Andersen. Kochetkov has been weak of late, giving up 14 goals on 72 shots (.806 save percentage) in his last three appearances, but is due for a big game. Kochetkov is 26-13-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 43 games this season.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. CHI ($8,100): Lindgren will get the start as Logan Thompson is out of action with an upper-body injury. Lindgren is 4-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and an .898 save percentage across seven appearances since the start of March. Chicago is 28th in scoring, averaging only 2.69 goals per game this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Ryan Leonard, WAS vs. CHI ($3,400): Leonard has played in two NHL games this week after signing an entry-level contract Monday. He was selected eighth overall in 2023 and had 30 goals in 37 games with Boston College this season. Leonard has been held off the scoresheet at the NHL level, though he does have seven hits and is seeing second power-play time thus far.

Gustav Nyquist, MIN at NYI ($4,300): Nyquist had a goal and an assist Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Rangers. Nyquist's goal was on the power play, his first goal in 16 games as a member of the Wild. Nyquist is playing on the third line with Vinnie Hinostroza and Ryan Hartman, as well as seeing action on the first power-play unit.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes at Red Wings

Seth Jarvis (W-$7,300), Sebastian Aho (C-$7,200), Jackson Blake (W-$5,300)

The Hurricanes top line is led by Aho who has 28 goals and 42 assists in 73 games, including two goals and three assists in his last three games. Blake has eight points in his last eight contests scoring a pair of power play goals Wednesday against the Capitals. Jarvis is on a five-game point streak with three goals and five assists including his 30th goal of the season. All three are on the first power-play unit and combined for three power play goals and two assists against Washington.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, WAS vs. CHI ($6,000): Chychrun is having a great season, hitting the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, while chipping in with 27 assists over 70 contests. Chychrun has five goals and 20 points on the power play, as he is partnering on the blue line with John Carlson.

Tony DeAngelo, NYI vs. MIN ($5,600): DeAngelo is pointless in his last two games but still has six points in his last six appearances. He is on the first power play, alongside Noah Dobson and has two of his 16 points in 27 appearances with the man advantage.

