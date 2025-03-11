NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There won't be any shortage of players to choose from tonight with 11 games on the docket, but narrowing down the list of options to the ones most likely to provide you good value can be tricky. To help you out, I've assembled a list of FanDuel lineup recommendations for your consideration.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa and Colorado are both playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be a factor. To the Avalanche and Senators' credit, they have done well lately, winning three and six straight respectively. Ottawa also has a lot to play for right now due to its tenuous hold on a wild-card spot, so while I will personally favor rested players, there is merit to taking members of the Senators and Avalanche if you really want to.

Vancouver, Anaheim and Montreal are each set to play again Wednesday, which might influence those teams' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at BOS ($8,100): Bobrovsky has been fantastic dating back to Jan. 21, posting a 9-2-0 record, 1.47 GAA and .942 save percentage across 11 outings. That moves him up to 27 wins overall -- three away from hitting the 30 for the eighth time in his career. The Bruins are in a three-way tie for 26th in goals per game with 2.71.

Ilya Samsonov, VGK at PIT ($7,900): Samsonov's a bit of a risk given his unimpressive .891 save percentage in 25 appearances, but he did earn a 22-save shutout over the Penguins on Friday and might enjoy a similar result tonight given Pittsburgh's struggles. The Penguins have an 8-15-5 record dating back to Dec. 31, and while goaltending has been a major part of that, Pittsburgh has also managed just 2.46 goals per game over that 28-game stretch.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. NYI ($7,800): This may not be part of a back-to-back for the Islanders, but they are playing in their third road game in just four days, so it's fair to say this is a difficult stretch of the schedule for them. That will make it challenging for the Islanders to find the back of the net, especially when they're in a three-way tie for 26th in goals per game with 2.71 and no longer have Brock Nelson, who was traded to Colorado. Kuemper is more than capable of taking advantage. He's 19-8-7 with a 2.33 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2024-25.

VALUE PLAYS

Sam Colangelo, ANA vs. WAS ($5,000): Colangelo is red hot, collecting five goals and six points over his active four-game scoring streak. That's a stark change from his single point (a goal) recorded over his previous 14 appearances with Anaheim, but the 23-year-old has demonstrated his offensive potential in the AHL this campaign, providing 19 goals and 35 points across 38 outings, so a hot streak like this isn't coming entirely out of nowhere. Meanwhile, Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson has shown vulnerability lately, posting a 3.22 GAA and an .882 save percentage across his past eight outings, so the Ducks' forwards have a better chance of scoring against Washington than they typically would.

Alexander Wennberg, SJS vs. NAS ($4,600): Wennberg is enjoying a nice run, supplying seven assists over his past six outings. The Predators are tied for 27th in goals allowed per game with 3.32, so Wennberg is in a good position to extend that recent string of success.

Brandon Saad, VGK at PIT ($4,400): Saad is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's recorded two goals and an assist. Pittsburgh's struggled all campaign long when it comes to keeping the puck out of its net -- the Penguins rank 31st in goals allowed per game with 3.59.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Penguins

Jack Eichel (C - $8,600), Mark Stone (W - $7,600), Tanner Pearson (W - $5,000)

You can tell that I like Vegas against Pittsburgh tonight. This unit should be particularly effective against the Penguins' shaky goaltending. Eichel has a goal and eight points over his past five appearances, bringing him up to 20 goals and 77 points in 62 outings overall in 2024-25. Stone is similarly hot, supplying a goal and five points over his past two games, including a three-point showing against Pittsburgh on Friday. The 32-year-old has collected 17 goals and 56 points in 49 games this season.

Pearson also found success in Friday's meeting against the Penguins, contributing a goal and an assist. However, he has just 11 goals and 23 points through 60 appearances in 2024-25, so he's not a great option overall, even given his relatively low price. Consider just taking the Eichel-Stone combo from the line as well as the aforementioned Saad.

Jets vs. Rangers

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,700), Kyle Connor (W - $8,700), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,700)

Some coaches like to juggle their lines regularly, but Scott Arniel has seen no reason to split up this trio. Of Connor's even-strength ice time in 2024-25, 76.5 percent of it has been shared with Scheifele and Vilardi.

Why mess with success? All three of them have 25 or more goals, and Vilardi soon the trio will have all breached the 60-point milestone -- Vilardi has 59.

The trio is continuing to gel. Connor has five goals and 13 points over his past nine outings, bringing him up to 33 goals and 80 points in 65 appearances this season. Meanwhile, Scheifele has collected eight goals and 18 points across his past 15 games, giving him 35 markers and 72 points in 65 outings overall.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLM at NJD ($6,900): This one's fairly straightforward. Werenski is an amazing offensive defenseman. He has 20 goals and 68 points in 62 appearances in 2024-25 and is looking great down the stretch with two goals and six points across his past four outings. Only Cale Makar has more points (75) from the blue line, but as already noted, I'm somewhat hesitant when it comes to the Avalanche, who are playing in their third game in four days.

Seth Jones, FLA at BOS ($5,800): Jones has no points in three appearances since being acquired by Florida from Chicago, but he averaged just 0:53 of power-play ice time over that span. He'll likely play a bigger role with the man advantage going forward because Aaron Ekblad's spot on the first power-play unit became vacant after the league handed him a 20-game suspension for violating the Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Of Jones' 27 points in 42 outings with Chicago before the trade, 15 of them were scored on the power play, so this change in his role should have a significant impact on his offensive output.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. CLM ($4,900): Similar to Jones, Hughes has moved up to the top power-play unit -- Dougie Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury that elevated Hughes into that role. The 21-year-old Hughes has five goals and 29 points in 56 appearances this campaign, but just eight have come on the power play, compared to his rookie campaign when he recorded 25 power-play points and 47 overall in 82 outings. The difference? Hughes was averaging 3:27 with the man advantage last season (Hamilton was limited to 20 games in 2023-24, which is why that opening existed), but he's logged just 1:20 per game this campaign. While Hughes is back in the top unit with the man advantage, he has a lot of upside relative to his price, especially against a team like Columbus, which ranks 26th in goals allowed per game with 3.29.

