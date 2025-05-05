NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap comes in at $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Round 2. The matchup has the over/under set for 5.5 goals. In the opening round, the Maple Leafs eliminated the Ottawa Senators in six games, and the Panthers knocked out the Tampa Bay Lightning in five contests.

MVP

Mitch Marner, TOR vs. FLA ($18,000): Marner reached the scoresheet in five of six appearances versus Ottawa in Round 1, compiling one goal, eight shots and seven assists. He had a three-point performance in Game 1 and should have a spring in his step heading into Monday's series opener versus Florida. He became a father over the weekend and will look to celebrate his 28th birthday in style.

Sam Reinhart, FLA at TOR ($14,100): Reinhart failed to earn a point in only one of five outings in the opening round against Tampa Bay, collecting two goals, 16 shots and four assists. Reinhart had two goals and three helpers in four meetings with Toronto during the regular season.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

William Nylander, TOR vs. FLA ($9,800): Nylander led the Leafs with nine points (three goals, six assists) in the first round. He racked up two tallies, one helper and four shots in Thursday's series-clinching victory over the Senators.

Sam Bennett, FLA at TOR ($9,000): Bennett has three goals, two assists and 17 shots through five outings this postseason. He has five goals and three assists over a five-game point streak versus Toronto in regular-season play.

Brad Marchand, FLA at TOR ($8,400): Marchand contributed four assists, five shots and five blocks in the opening round of the playoffs. He has a long postseason history against Toronto, generating 10 goals and 29 points in 28 games.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. FLA ($7,800): Rielly started the playoffs with a three-game point streak before going three straight outings without factoring into a scoring play. Still, he has two goals, one assist, 10 shots and 13 blocks this postseason. Rielly had one tally and four points in five playoff appearances versus Florida in 2023.

Anton Lundell, FLA at TOR ($7,000): Lundell earned consecutive multi-point efforts to end Round 1, supplying two goals, three assists and six shots. He has amassed nine helpers and 12 points in his last 14 playoff appearances despite going three straight games without a point to begin this postseason. Lundell could be a solid stack option with Marchand.

Max Pacioretty, TOR vs. FLA ($4,400): Pacioretty had a breakthrough performance in Game 6 versus Ottawa, earning an assist and scoring the series winner. He has plenty of bang for the buck potential if his offensive success carries over, and fantasy managers can stack the 36-year-old Pacioretty with Nylander.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.