NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, January 10

On the 10th day of January, we have 10 games on the NHL docket. That makes for an assortment of options for your DFS lineups. To try and give you a leg up, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your contests.

GOALIE

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. CLM ($40): Vasilevskiy didn't look great in his return from illness, but he should hopefully be fine by now. He also has a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage. Apparently adding Johnny Gaudreau wasn't enough for the Blue Jackets. They've averaged 2.54 goals per game, 30th in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. DAL ($35): Sorokin has posted a .924 save percentage, and he's been needed because the Islanders have allowed 31.4 shots on net per game, a step down from the Barry Trotz era. The Stars are a tough opponent to keep in check, though. They've averaged 3.51 goals and 32.3 shots on goal per contest.

CENTER

Elias Lindholm, CGY at STL ($22): Lindholm has picked up 37 points and 92 shots on goal through 40 games. In his last outing, he had two points, both on the power play. The Blues are in the bottom eight in GAA and penalty-kill percentage, so the Swedish center has an opportunity here on the road.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. WPG ($23): Larkin stands out on the Red Wings, but his teammates have been a little lackluster this year. Connor Hellebuyck, on the other hand, has been anything but lackluster. He has a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage, so he could put on a show in this homecoming for the Michigan native.

WING

Jake Guentzel, PIT vs. VAN ($26): Guentzel has two points in each of his last two games. He's also averaged 3:47 per contest with the extra man. The Canucks really need to figure out how to kill a penalty. They are last in penalty-kill percentage this year, which is where they finished last season.

Alexander Barabanov, SAN at ARI ($16): Barabanov is on a four-game point streak. He's also put 71 shots on net through 36 games, and his 8.5 percent shooting has room for improvement. The Coyotes have allowed 34.4 shots on goal per contest, so Barabanov should have his opportunities.

WINGS TO AVOID

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. NJD ($22): Svechnikov is having a good season, but with Max Pacioretty healthy, he's down on the second line now. He's put 132 shots on net, but the Devils have only allowed 27.3 shots on goal per game. That, plus the Devils' 2.63 GAA, could keep Svechnikov on check.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. DAL ($18): Lee has 14 goals and 15 assists, but this matchup is as tough for him as Sorokin's is against the Dallas offense. Jake Oettinger has a 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Stars also have a top-five penalty kill, and eight of Lee's points have come with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM vs. CLM ($18): Sergachev has slowed down since returning from injury, but he still has 29 points through 36 games. Plus, if Victor Hedman is still out, Sergachev should see even more ice time, including on the power play. The Blue Jackets have a 3.87 GAA and have allowed 35.1 shots on net per contest, so this could help Sergachev get back to playing like he did during his hot start.

Ty Smith, PIT vs. VAN ($10): When Kris Letang went down, the Penguins called Smith up from the AHL. He was immediately placed on the top power-play unit, and he's averaged 5:59 per game with the extra man in four outings. As I noted, the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Justin Faulk, STL vs. CGY ($19): Faulk is up on the top power-play unit with Torey Krug out, but he only has one point with the extra man in his last 16 games. The Flames, for their part, have the seventh-ranked penalty kill. They also have allowed a mere 27.8 shots on net per contest.

Filip Hronek, DET vs. WPG ($17): Hronek has 29 points in 38 games, though his 8.1 percent shooting should regress. The Jets could help on that front. Hellebuyck has a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage, and the Jets also have the fifth-ranked penalty kill for good measure.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.