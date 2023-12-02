NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Saturday is a big day for college football, though viewer discretion is advised for Iowa's offense. There are also nine NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later, which means DFS opportunities abound. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at ANA ($31): Georgiev has a .912 save percentage over his last eight games, but he has a 2.36 GAA. He's in a good place because the Avalanche have only allowed 28.4 shots on net per contest, and also because the team is third in goals per game, meaning plenty of offensive support. The Ducks have started skittering and are now down to 27th in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Carter Hart, PHI at PIT ($32): While Hart has a 2.68 GAA, he can thanks his defense for that, as the netminder has a .909 save percentage. The Penguins have an offense that can make things tricky for a stingy opponent. Pittsburgh has averaged 3.14 goals per game, which is middle of the pack, but fires 33.5 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Alexander Wennberg, SEA at OTT ($12): Wennberg has picked up seven points over his last nine games. While he's not usually a great goal-scorer, the Swede's 8.6 percent shooting has room for improvement. The Senators hare the sole team on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, and Anton Forsberg has an .894 save percentage over the last two seasons.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY vs. VAN ($19): There's not a lot of talent around Lindholm and Nazem Kadri for the Flames this year. The Swede has 15 points in 22 games, but has been held without a point in four of his last five contests. Plus, the power play has been meager, Lindholm included, as he has only two points with the extra man. Thatcher Demko has helped solidify the back end for the Canucks, as he has a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage.

WING

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. BUF ($21): In a way, Svechnikov has been contributing since returning from injury, with nine points in 13 games. In another way, he's been super unlucky. The Russian only has one goal on 32 shots on net, and his 3.1 percent shooting is bound to improve significantly. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has emerged as the top goalie for the Sabres, but he has a career .899 save percentage, so I'm not buying in.

Robby Fabbri, DET at MON ($18): Fabbri started the season injured, but has hit the ground running since returning. He has six goals and two assists over his last eight games and is coming off back-to-back games with two points. The Canadiens are a murky mystery in net, but all in all have a 3.48 GAA, and the team has allowed 34.0 shots on net per contest as well.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at VGK ($32): I trust, in time, Ovechkin's 6.5 percent shooting will improve. This matchup is not an easy one, though. Even if Logan Thompson is in net with Adin Hill dealing with a lower-body injury, Thompson has a 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage. Vegas also has the sixth-ranked penalty kill.

Cam Atkinson, PHI at PIT ($16): Atkinson's hot start has vanished over the horizon, as he has only two points over his last eight games, both assists. Now, he has to try and get right against goal-scoring phenom Tristan Jarry. When Jarry isn't putting pucks into empty nets, he's posting a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at TOR ($23): McAvoy has been the pillar of the Boston blue line since returning from his suspension. He's averaged 24:52 per game in ice time (3:22 on the power play) with seven points, 18 shots on net, and 20 blocked shots. Joseph Woll started the season well, but over his last nine games he has a 3.33 GAA and .898 save percentage.

Adam Larsson, SEA at OTT ($16): Vince Dunn is the big producer for the Seattle defensive corps, but his pairing partner Larsson has contributed recently. He has a point in four of his last five games. Perhaps he can make it five out of six with this matchup. After all, the Senators are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Forsberg has a 3.51 GAA and .850 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. BOS ($20): Rielly has eight assists over his last 14 games, but only one goal. His 6.8 percent shooting is still high for him, though. Even if Linus Ullmark hasn't quite replicated his Vezina-winning form of last year, he has a .917 save percentage this season, and that's still quite good.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. VAN ($17): The power-play woes of the Flames have gotten to Andersson as well. He's been a 20-point guy with the extra man the last couple years, but has all of two power-play points this year. On top of that, he'll likely be facing Demko, who has a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage.

