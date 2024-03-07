NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are 12 games on the NHL schedule Thursday. A tired Toronto team visits Boston, Carolina hosts Montreal, Philadelphia faces Florida, Edmonton is in Columbus, St. Louis takes on New Jersey, Pittsburgh hosts Washington, Calgary visits Tampa Bay, Winnipeg plays in Nashville, Minnesota travels to Arizona, Vegas hosts Vancouver, Ottawa plays in LA and San Jose hosts the Islanders. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at SJ ($31): Sorokin has finally turned his season around. He has won his last four straight games, giving up only eight goals on 101 shots as the Islanders are scrambling to garner a playoff spot. They are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, only four points behind Detroit, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Sorokin has struggled at times this season, as he is 21-13-11 with a 3.03 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He has a fairly easy matchup over San Jose, as the Sharks have scored only 135 goals in 61 games, 31st in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Daniil Tarasov, CLS vs. EDM ($20): Tarasov has a very tough matchup versus the Oilers on Thursday. Tarasov has a 5-8-2 record, with a 3.58 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season. He has played well of late, giving up 10 goals on 137 shots in his last four games, but expect the Oilers to be clicking on all cylinders after a big overtime win in Boston on Tuesday.

CENTER

Connor McDavid, EDM at CLS ($38): McDavid is making a big push to win his sixth Art Ross Trophy. He was only six points behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon heading into Wednesday's action. McDavid has two goals and 26 assists in his latest 12-game point streak, giving him 99 points in 58 contests this season. McDavid has 10 multi-point games during the streak, giving him 29 games with at least two points this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. VAN ($31): Eichel returned to action Tuesday after missing 19 games with a knee injury. He was held without a point and while he has 19 goals and 44 points in 43 appearances this season, I would wait until he has a few games under his belt before returning him to your DFS lineup.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM at CLS ($26): Hyman has a career high 42 goals. That's what happens when you play next to McDavid. He has 10 goals and an assists in his last nine games, giving him 61 points in 59 appearances. Hyman has been a force on the power play with 12 goals and four assists. He is worth combining with McDavid on Thursday.

Brandon Hagel, TB vs. CGY ($19): Hagel is set to smash his career high in points as the 25-year-old has 22 goals and 60 points this season. He set his career high last year, scoring 30 goals for the first time in his career, while adding 34 assists. He still has 19 games to get five points to establish a career high and he certainly looks ready to better that mark. Hagel 12 goals and 30 points in 24 games since Jan. 4.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. TOR ($28): Marchand has a goal and four points with a minus-8 rating in his last 11 games. He has 26 goals and 28 assists in 64 games this season, but his lack of scoring of late makes him unworthy at this time to be in your fantasy lineup.

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at PIT ($32): Ovechkin has nine goals and 16 points in his last 14 games. Overall, he has only 17 goals and 45 points in 57 games this season, as his play has deteriorated this season. While Ovie has been hot of late, his price is too high to justify taking him Thursday.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NSH ($21): Dahlin is stuck in a three-game point drought, and has 15 goals and 31 assists with 186 shots on goal this season. He quarterbacks the first power play unit, scoring five times while adding 13 helpers. He also has 143 hits and 122 blocked shots this season.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. VAN ($21): Theodore has been on a tear since returning to action Feb. 20 after missing 35 games with an upper-body injury. He has 10 assists in seven games, giving him four goals and 28 points in 27 contests. Theodore is worth selecting in a tough home matchup versus Vancouver.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Brent Burns, CAR vs. MON ($18): Burns has slumped the last 11 games, scoring only once while adding an assist. Overall, the 38-year-old blueliner has nine goals and 23 helpers in 61 appearances this season. He has slowed down as his age may finally be catching up with him.

Filip Hronek, VAN at VGK ($22): Hronek has a goal and four points in his last 10 games – and is a minus-5. He got off to a great start this season, scoring twice while adding 27 helpers in his first 33 appearances. He has had three goals and 13 assists in 31 games since then. Hronek should not be in your Yahoo lineup, based on his second half of the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.