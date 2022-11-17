NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's another busy night in the NHL with 13 games on tap. The Blues are the only tired team playing Thursday, as they host the Capitals after a 5-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. PHI ($42): Ullmark has been absolutely sensational this season, going 11-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA and a .936 save percentage. He has taken over the No. 1 job in net in Boston and is the early favorite for the Vezina Trophy. Ullmark has given up more than two goals only three times this season, and more than three only once. He gave up two goals on 31 shots, winning 5-2 last season in his only start against the Flyers.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Joonas Korpisalo, CLS vs. MON ($22): It appears that Korpisalo will get the start in goal for Columbus after he replaced the injured Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) on Tuesday. Korpisalo is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.70 GAA and a .910 save percentage. His save percentage is over .894 for the first time in three years, but over the last two seasons he's posted GAAs of 3.30 and 4.15. While Korpisalo will get a chance to take over as the top netminder in Columbus, past stats indicate that may not be a good thing for the Blue Jackets.

CENTER

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. COL ($24): Aho has been slumping a bit of late, going pointless in four of his last five games, but the Carolina pivot still has seven goals and 17 points in 16 contests. The Avalanche held him pointless two games ago, but he had a goal in each game last season against them.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sidney Crosby, PIT at MIN ($32): Crosby got off to a very nice start this season with four goals and 11 points in his first six games, but he has only three goals and six points in his last 10 contests. Overall, his stats look great with seven goals and 17 points in 16 games, but a closer look shows that his salary is likely too high Thursday. Crosby had an assist in his only game against the Wild last season.

WING

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. PHI ($30): Marchand has been on fire since his return to action from offseason hip surgery, an injury that cost him the first seven games of the season. He has five goals and 17 points in just eight games as he is on a Connor McDavid-like scoring pace. All five of his goals have come with the man advantage, as well as three assists.

Troy Terry, ANA at WPG ($21): Terry is becoming the go-to player for the Ducks as he has six goals and 19 points in 16 games, proving that last season's 67 points were no fluke. He has boosted his average playing time by almost two minutes to 20:03. Terry plays alongside Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique on the Ducks' first power play unit as well as their top line.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at STL ($28): Ovechkin has eight goals and 14 points in 18 games this season but has only one assist in his last four games. The Blues have turned around their season after a bad start and are a tough opponent at this time. Ovechkin failed to pick up a point in two games against the Blues last season.

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. ANA ($24): After scoring 47 goals and 93 points last season, Connor has been a playmaker at best this season. He has found the back of the net only twice in 14 games but does have 10 assists. By comparison, Connor had 11 goals and 19 points through the first 14 games last season. He has shown that he is more than capable of breaking out at any time and while tonight may be the night, I would be wary of selecting him.

DEFENSE

Erik Karlsson, SJ vs. DET ($25): There is no defenseman in the NHL hotter than Karlsson, who has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games for seven goals and 18 points. He has been outstanding all season as he has 10 goals and 24 points in 18 games overall, good enough for a tie for seventh place in goals, as well as being tied for sixth in the NHL scoring race. That's for the whole league, not just among defensemen.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. TB ($18): Andersson is having a nice season with a goal and 12 assists in 15 games, with six helpers coming via the power play. He's on track for career highs in minutes played per game (24:50), as well as on the power play (3:17). He had a career-high 50 points last season, and Andersson is well on his way to beating that mark.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. NJ ($20): Rielly has yet to score this season but does have 14 assists in 17 games. He had two assists in three games against the Devils last season, but New Jersey has been a much better team in 2022-23. It will be a tough matchup for Rielly on Thursday.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN vs. PIT ($17): Spurgeon has only a goal and five points in 16 games this season and has gone the last six games without a point. The 32-year-old defenseman has moved down to the second power play unit with Calen Addison replacing him on the top unit. Spurgeon also has his lowest TOI since his rookie season of 2010-11, averaging only 21:07.

