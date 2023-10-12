NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, Oct. 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are seven games on tap Thursday. Minnesota is home to Florida while Buffalo hosts the Rangers. Philadelphia travels to Columbus and Detroit is in New Jersey. Dallas takes on St. Louis at home with Nashville hosting Seattle and Vegas going to San Jose in the late game. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. FLA ($35): Gustavsson had an outstanding season in 2022-23, taking over the No. 1 job in Minnesota from Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson went 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 39 contests. He was 0-1-1 versus the Panthers last season, giving up five goals on 60 shots, including a 2-1 shootout loss at home in which he stopped 34 of 35 shots. Gustavsson is a great play Thursday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ville Husso, DET at NJ ($22): Husso will face the Devils, one of the top teams in the NHL heading into the 2023-24 campaign. He went 26-27-7 with a 3.11 GAA and .896 save percentage last season, including giving up five goals on 27 shots in his lone start, a 5-1 loss to New Jersey on Jan. 4. Husso is expected to have a better season this year, unfortunately he will take on the high-flying Devils on Opening Night.

CENTER

Nico Hischier, NJ vs. DET ($25): Hischier had a breakthrough season in 2022-23, scoring 31 goals and adding 49 assists, both career highs. He will center the second line with Timo Meier and Alexander Holtz on his wings. Hischier should have a similar year in 2023-24. He had two goals and an assist in three games versus the Red Wings last season.

CENTER TO AVOID

J.T. Compher, DET at NJ ($19): Compher comes over from Colorado where he had a career year in 2022-23, picking up 52 points. He benefitted from an injury to Nathan MacKinnon and saw some first-line duty with Mikko Rantanen, which boosted his numbers. He has nice wingers to start the season in Lucas Raymond and Robby Fabbri, but it will not be the same as in Colorado. Compher was held off the scoresheet in his only game in New Jersey last season.

WING

Tyler Toffoli, NJ vs. DET ($25): Toffoli had a huge season with the Flames last year, scoring 34 goals and 73 points, including 25 points on the power play. He will start the season on the Devils' top line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt and it is likely to be one of the best lines in the NHL this season. Toffoli will also start the season on the top power play and is expected to have yet another career year.

Patrik Laine, CLS vs. PHI ($19): Many fantasy players disregard the talent of Laine due to his brittleness, but don't be fooled, as he has been close to a point-per-game player in his two seasons with the Blue Jackets. Laine had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games last season after a 26-goal, 56-point campaign the previous year in 56 contests. He's shifted to center this season and will skate on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau. The Blue Jackets face the lowly Flyers to open the 2023-24 campaign, so expect Laine to take full advantage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mark Stone, VGK at SJ ($23): Stone starts the season on the second line with Chandler Stephenson and Paul Cotter. He had 38 points in 43 games last season as back woes continue to haunt the talented winger. Stone is liable to miss a game at any time with his back trouble and there are better ways to spend his salary on the wing Thursday. He had a goal in two games versus San Jose last season.

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. STL ($19): Duchene was bought out of his contract by the Predators in the offseason and inked a one-year deal with the Stars. He starts the season on the third line, centering Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin. Duchene had 22 goals and 56 points in 71 games last season, but he was a top-six forward and not a third-line player.

DEFENSE

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. DET ($22): Hamilton had an outstanding season in 2022-23, with 22 goals and 74 points, both career highs. He was especially sharp against the Red Wings as he managed two goals and six points in only three games. Hamilton is an offensive star as he was fourth overall in points among defensemen last season and is worth adding to your lineup Thursday.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. STL ($22): Heiskanen had his best offensive season in his career in 2022-23, picking up 73 points including 62 helpers. His prior career high was only 36 points, set the previous season. He quarterbacks the first power play, where he had only two regular-season goals but added 32 assists. He had a goal and two assists in three games versus the Blues last season.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Jake Walman, DET at NJ ($12): Walman had nine goals and 18 points in 63 games last season, both easily career highs. It could be a different story this season following the offseason acquisitions of Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere. Walman went without a point with a minus-2 rating in his lone game against the Devils last season.

Jacob Trouba, NYR at BUF ($16): Trouba had eight goals and 30 points in 82 games last season. He managed two goals and five points on the power play, averaging 1:06 per contest. He has lost his power-play time this season and that will hurt his stats. The 29-year-old is a little pricy Thursday and there are better plays on the blueline. Trouba had an assist in three games versus the Red Wings last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.