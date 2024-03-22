NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Sure, sure March Madness etc…but there's also NHL action! We've got four games on the NHL schedule Friday night. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. SEA ($31): Other than replicating a brick wall against the Red Wings (much to my consternation as a fan of the Winged Wheel), Ingram has struggled recently. However, I still would slot him into a DFS roster Friday. Seattle is in the bottom five in goals per game, for starters, but it is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Maybe Ingram can pretend its Detroit out there for a little extra boost.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. CAR ($32): A nice run of play for Lindgren came to an abrupt end in his last outing when the Maple Leafs put up seven goals on him. I will grant you Toronto is second in goals per game, and features a player in Auston Matthews few teams can match. Carolina, though, is imposing opposition, even if it is on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. The Hurricanes are in the top eight in both goals and shots on net per game, so I expect Lindgren to be challenged once more.

CENTER

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. PIT ($19): Duchene hasn't been contributing on the score sheet like he was earlier in the season, but he has three assists over his last six games, which is something of a positive indicator. Plus, he hasn't scored a goal on his last 29 shots on net over 10 games, and eventually he'll light the lamp. It could be as soon as Friday. Tristan Jarry's struggles have been worse than Duchene's, as he has a 4.13 GAA and .875 save percentage over his last 11 outings.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. CAR ($19): Strome has tallied 18 of his 54 points on the power play, but now that he's the second-line center, he's become more reliant on his time with the top power-play unit for production. Nine of his last 19 points have come with the extra man. Unfortunately for Strome, the Hurricanes are second in penalty-kill percentage, and first in shots on net allowed per contest. Even on the second day of a back-to-back, that's a concern.

WING

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. SEA ($21): Schmaltz has picked up 18 points in his last 15 outings. I understand if you were not aware as you aren't keeping tabs on Arizona players. That's why I'm here. Seven of those points have come on the power play, giving him 21 power-play points on the season. The Kraken's penalty kill is just below average, but they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. This year's defense is also not as stout, as Seattle is middling in shots on net allowed per contest.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. CLM ($20): The Avalanche have a – Dare I say it? – legitimate second line now. Colorado was scoring with gusto when it was just a few guys shouldering the load, but that has changed. Lehkonen is part of that, notching 15 points in his last 14 games. While Columbus' 3.59 GAA no longer means it is ranked 31st in GAA, it is still in the bottom five on that front, and also in shots on goal allowed per contest.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at COL ($18): In a way, Gaudreau deserves credit for finding a way to help out the Jackets' offense even as his shooting percentage languishes down at 8.1. He's tallied 40 assists to go with 11 goals on the campaign. However, 14 of those helpers have come on the power play, and Colorado has a top-10 penalty kill. Alexandar Georgiev also has a 2.44 GAA and .911 save percentage at home, where he has been decidedly better this year.

Reilly Smith, PIT at DAL ($16): Smith has spent a lot of the season next to Evgeni Malkin on the second line, and even a smattering of games on the top line next to Sidney Crosby. Recently, though, he's dipped down to the third line, and skating next to Lars Eller just isn't the same. Smith still has his spot on the second power-play unit, but the Stars are just outside the top 10 on the penalty kill, and they are in the top 10 in shots on goal allowed per game.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL vs. CLM ($19): Cale Makar casts an auspicious shadow, and also vacuums up nearly every minute on the power play among Colorado defenseman, but Toews is undeterred. He has 40 points in 69 games, and has an outside chance at his third 50-point season in a row. The Blue Jackets, as I noted, have a 3.59 GAA, and they have also given up 33.4 shots on net per game.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. PIT ($17): Harley is on a three-game point streak, and I also like the fact only six of his 39 points have come on the power play. The Penguins have a top-10 penalty kill, even with issues in net, but those goaltending issues do exist. Jarry does have an .875 save percentage over his last 11 games, after all.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. CAR ($22): Carlson, like Harley, is on a three-game point streak, but his last two points have come on the power play. Carolina has the league's second best penalty kill, in addition to allowing the fewest shots on net per game. If that wasn't enough, getting Frederik Andersen back healthy has allowed the Canes to jettison Antti Raanta. Now, a team that ranks fourth in GAA as is feels even better on the defensive front.

Brent Burns, CAR at WAS ($16): As they say, Father Time is undefeated, and the 39-year-old Burns has slowed down this year. He may fail to tally 200 shots on net for the first time in a full NHL season since the 2010-11 campaign. Being on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back? Also not ideal for a skater with a lot of miles on his legs. Burns will presumably be in Carolina's lineup, as it doesn't have a better option, but you do have better options for your DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.