NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday is not a mad day in March, but that's okay. There are three NHL games on the schedule, and you can enjoy some NHL DFS play. That's still fun! The first game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

David Rittich, LOS vs. MIN ($22): Both of these teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Kings get to be at home for both, while the Wild are on the road for both outings. These two squads are middling in terms of goals per game, but the Kings are much better defensively. They are in the top five in shots on net allowed per contest and first on the penalty kill. That's partially why Rittich has a .916 save percentage, but a 2.29 GAA.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. TOR ($33): Though the Maple Leafs are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back, I still wouldn't want to risk Lindgren in net. Toronto has a top offense. The Leafs are in the top three in goals per game, top 10 in shots on net per contest, and top five on the power play. Do you want to be betting against Auston Matthews and company?

CENTER

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. ARI ($19): If you haven't been keeping tabs on Johnston, I understand, but he's been as hot as any center recently. The sophomore center has 20 points and 60 shots on net over his last 16 outings. Arizona, meanwhile, is in the bottom 10 in GAA, shots on goal allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Phillip Danault, LOS vs. MIN ($18): The Wild have saved Marc-Andre Fleury for this game. While he hasn't had a lengthy run of success in years, the future Hall of Famer has an 1.92 GAA and .928 save percentage over his last 14 outings. Danault is not a key power-play contributor for the Kings, which means he won't see much of the Wild's bottom-five penalty kill. Thus, I'd lean away from him with Fleury in net.

WING

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. MIN ($23): I did note the Wild have a bottom-five penalty kill. Maybe Danault is not in line to take advantage of that, but Fiala is. Playing the point on the top unit, he's tallied 24 points with the extra man. Even with Fleury's recent play, Fiala is worth rostering with only six teams in action.

Clayton Keller, ARI at DAL ($22): Since returning from injury, Keller has seven goals and 23 shots on net over seven contests. He's also having his best season ever on the power play, with 25 points with the extra man in 64 games. The Stars have the 12th-ranked penalty kill, but I remember not all that long ago when they were in the top five. Dallas has been slipping on that front.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at LOS ($22): Zuccarello produced on the power play quite a bit last year, but this season he's been reliant on playing with the extra man. He's tallied 29 of his 55 points on the power play. Unfortunately for the Norwegian wing, the Kings have the league's top penalty kill.

Lawson Crouse, ARI at DAL ($13): Crouse has 20 goals for the third season in a row. He also only has one goal in his last 21 outings. While Crouse will likely see his production pick up, and his puck luck improve, I want to see that occur, or at least see a great matchup on the docket. Visiting Dallas is not that.

DEFENSE

John Carlson, WAS vs. TOR ($22): Carlson has an assist in each of his last two games, including a power-play helper in his last outing. On the season, he has 15 points with the extra man in 67 contests. The Maple Leafs have a bottom-10 penalty kill, and they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. ARI ($18): Harley is possibly getting hot again. He has three points over his last two outings. That gives him 38 points, including 15 goals. While he doesn't play a ton on the power play, since Miro Heiskanen exists, the Coyotes have a 3.29 GAA and have allowed 31.9 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Morgan Rielly, TOR at WAS ($20): I say it…well, pretty much every time I recommend avoiding a goalie and also a player facing said goalie, but sometimes a matchup feels dicey from both fronts. The Maple Leafs have a powerful offense, so Lindgren is a gamble in goal, but he's also been really good recently. He has an 1.76 GAA and .940 save percentage in his last eight starts. Toronto being on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Rielly's salary, has me avoiding the defenseman.

Brock Faber, MIN at LOS ($16): Faber's young legs may be able to handle back-to-backs better than many, but this matchup is an issue. The Kings are in the top five in shots on goal allowed per game, and also as I noted have the best penalty kill. David Rittich will be in goal, and he has a .916 save percentage and 2.29 GAA.

