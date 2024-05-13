NHL Picks Today: Stanley Cup Playoffs Bets and Parlays for Monday, May 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks and Parlays: Expert NHL Bets Tonight (May 13, 2024)

We have two more National Hockey League postseason matchups on Monday night. The Carolina Hurricanes look to stave off elimination for a second straight outing in their Game 5 matchup with the New York Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN. The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche will face each other in Game 4 at Ball Arena, with a puck drop set for approximately 9:30 p.m. ET. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

The Hurricanes were able to keep their season alive in Game 4 on home ice after a disappointing setback in Game 3 at home on Thursday night in overtime.

Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour decided to go to Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 3, rather than Frederik Andersen. While Kochetkov wasn't terrible, he didn't give the team the spark it needed. RBA went right back to Andersen, who stopped 22 of 25 shots to get the job done one home ice.

Andersen is now 5-3-0 with a 2.63 GAA and .897 SV% in the postseason. He'll be opposed by Igor Shesterkin, who slipped to 7-1-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .927 SV% in eight starts in this postseason.

The difference maker for the Hurricanes was a power-play goal by Brady Skjei. Yes, you read that right. The Canes scored on the man advantage. It was 0-for-16 on the power play before the rearguard beat his former teammate at 16:49 of the third period for the game-winning tally, with assists to Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov.

Carolina snapped a 12-game winning streak between these teams by the underdog, as it won in Game 4 as the favorite. The Hurricanes can make things interesting with a victory, forcing things back to Game 6. Play that lightly, but look to the Under, which is a stronger play, as the intensity of this series ratchets up.

Hurricanes ML (-110 at ESPN Bet)

Over 5.5 (-105 at BetMGM)

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

The Stars and Avalanche played a low-scoring Game 3 in the first battle of this series at Ball Arena in Denver.

It was all about toughness for the visitors, as Dallas blocked 24 shots, to just 14 for Colorado. The Avs were tossing the body around early and often, posting 34 hits, to only 21 for Dallas.

Colorado struggled on the power play, going 0-for-3, with the Avs outshooting the Stars by a 29-to-23 margin. The Avs need to make a few less miscues, as they had 12 giveaways, to just five for the Stars.

While the final result in Game 3 was 4-1, it wasn't that lopsided. In fact, it was 2-1 late into the third period before Logan Stankoven and Tyler Seguin each found the yawning empty net to make it 4-1. Both players provided two goals apiece in the Game 3 road victory.

The 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston has emerged as a star for Dallas, going for five goals and eight points across 10 postseason games. He is a tempting play for the chance to nearly double up with a goal.

I think the Avs are strongly encouraged by their home crowd, getting the job done to square the series 2-2. And back Johnston for the AGS for a nice same-game parlay opportunity.

Avalanche ML (-134 at FanDuel)

Wyatt Johnston Anytime Goal Scorer (+185 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Way Favorites Parlay (+231 at FanDuel)