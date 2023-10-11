NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets for Wednesday, October 11

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert NHL Picks Tonight

There was NHL hockey yesterday. There is NHL hockey today. There is NHL hockey tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that, and on so many days from now until July! The wait is over for rabid puckheads like me and you, and it's finally time to get back in the action. We've got 6 games on the slate tonight, and I've got a pick for every one of them. Let's get frisky, y'all! Here are your best NHL bets for tonight!

Senators vs Hurricanes

There's a lot of hype in both of these locker rooms coming into this season. The Canes are a preseason Cup favorite, and they are notoriously dangerous playing on home ice. The Senators added Vladimir Tarasenko after Alex DeBrincat was traded to Detroit, and Joonas Korpisalo is set to take over between the pipes. Playoffs are the expectation this year in Ottawa, and winning games against big-time contenders is key to that mission even this early in the season. The Canes won 2 of 3 last season and both in Raleigh. The teams have split their last 10 contests and only 2 have gone over 6.5 total goals, so I like the under tonight.

Under 6.5 ( -128 at FanDuel)

Canadiens vs Maple Leafs

I see you NHL, pitting 2 of the proudest franchises in league history against one another in Game 1 for either club. The entire country of Canada will pay attention to this one. These teams faced off in Montreal to kick off the regular season last year too, and the Habs walked away with a surprise 4-3 victory. They beat the Leafs for a second time at the Bell Centre in January with a 3-2 victory, but then Auston Matthews and company turned up the heat in their two bouts in Toronto with 5-1 and 7-1 wins. I think both teams are feeling frisky tonight, so I like a high-scoring affair.

Over 6.5 (-118 at FanDuel)

Blackhawks vs Bruins

The Connor Bedard era officially began last night as the Blackhawks faced off with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Back-to-backs are tough at any time of year, and I think the Blackhawks are walking into a buzzsaw tonight in Boston. Let's move on from the B's playoff meltdown and the Patrice Bergeron era. Even with Taylor Hall suiting up for Chicago tonight, the Bruins are deep, talented, and hungry. KernKraft 400 will be playing on repeat in the Garden tonight.

Bruins -1.5 PL (-125 at FanDuel)

Jets vs Flames

Talk about two teams with sizable question marks this season. Tons of offseason changes for both squads. Tons of players that need to have bounce back years. These clubs might be tough to bet on because of that. But, one thing is certain: no matchup has gone over 6.5 goals in the last 10 meetings between the Jets and Flames. With Connor Hellebuyck signing a big extension this week, I like the odds of that trend continuing.

Under 6.5 (-120 at BetMGM)

Avalanche vs Kings

This is the game I'll be watching tonight. Both clubs are potential division winners and are expected to make some noise come playoff time. Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs have been chomping at the bit to get back in action since their first-round letdown in last year's playoffs. The Kings brought in Pierre-Luc Dubois to round out perhaps the deepest centermen group in the league. I expect tons of shots, tons of pace, and tons of scoring chances. All three contests between these clubs went over 6.5 last season. Let's get frisky with this one too.

Over 6.5 (+102 at FanDuel)

Oilers vs Canucks

I'll keep this one simple: don't bet against the Oilers this year. They were really the only team to give the eventual Stanley Cup champ Golden Knights any trouble last year. They lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champ Avalanche the year before that. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl put up video game numbers last season, and there's no reason why they won't again this year. This team is in a Cup-or-bust mode, and that mode officially activates tonight in Vancouver. The Oilers will likely be favored in the majority of their games this season, but when you can get reasonable odds, you just gotta take 'em.

Oilers ML (-164 at FanDuel)