Rangers at Hurricanes Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 12th

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Rangers at Hurricanes

The Rangers (42-18-4) head south to face the Hurricanes (39-19-6) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

This will be the first Hurricanes game for North Carolina residents since legal mobile gambling went legal on Monday at noon ET.

The Rangers picked up a 3-1 win on home ice against the New Jersey Devils, and New York has won the past two outings by a combined 7-1. New York is also on a 13-2-1 run across the past 16 games.

The Hurricanes racked up a 7-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, and they have won three in a row by a combined 15-5. Like New York, Carolina has been hot, going 9-2-1 in the past 12 games, scooping up 19 of a possible 24 points.

These teams last met on Jan. 2 at Madison Square Garden, and Carolina pounded New York 6-1. Jack Drury and Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring with a pair of first-period power-play goals to give the Canes a 2-0 lead after 20. Chris Kreider scored for the home side, slicing the lead in half, but Jordan Martinook scored 2:02 later to restore the two-goal lead. Jalen Chatfield, Svechnikov, and now former Cane Michael Bunting scored to make it 6-1.

Igor Shesterkin (27-13-2, 2.60 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO) allowed all six goals on 27 shots, while Pyotr Kochetkov (17-11-3, 2.39 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) conceded just a single goal on 29 shots. Each of those goaltenders are projected to be in net Tuesday.

The Rangers played last night, and normally that would mean they're an avoid play. However, New York has won six of the past eight meetings. It has won nine of 10 games this season when playing on no rest. Back the Rangers on the moneyline.

NHL Money Line Bets for Rangers at Hurricanes

Rangers ML (+136 at DraftKings)

As far as the total is concerned, the Rangers have hit the Under in the past two outings, while going 7-2 in the past nine games. The Over is 10-7 in the past 17 games on the road. The Over cashed in that most recent meeting, with Carolina winning 6-1 as short 'dogs, while New York won the first meeting 2-1 as the Under (5.5) easily cashed on Nov. 2.

The Hurricanes cashed the Over (6) on their own against the Flames on Sunday, winning 7-2. The Under is 7-2 in the past nine outings, however, and 14-4-1 in the past 19 outings. The Under has also hit in three of the previous four meetings, too.

Roll with the Under in Raleigh on Tuesday.

NHL Totals Bets for Rangers at Hurricanes

Under 6 (-125 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Rangers at Hurricanes

We're going low for the total again Tuesday, so let's check out the shots on goal props, and not the Anytime Goal Scorer props. If you're playing the Under, it makes no sense to then turn around and play Goal Scorer props, as it's counterintuitive.

For the visitors, Chris Kreider is a good bet to get plenty of shots. He scored the lone goal against the Canes on Jan. 2 at MSG with five shots on goal (SOG). He has managed 16 SOG in four games, with three or more SOG in three of those outings. Kreider has two power-play goals and an assist in the past three games, too, and it's worth a roll of the dice to play the power-play points prop with Kreider for a chance to multiply up by 2 1/2 times.

Chris Kreider Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (-135 at BetMGM)

Chris Kreider Over 0.5 Power-Play Points (+250 at BetMGM)

On the flip side, Carolina's Brent Burns has managed a total of 11 SOG in the past seven games, with four of those shots coming against the Montreal Canadiens last Thursday. He has two or fewer SOG in nine of the past 13 contests, too, so playing the Under is a good bet.