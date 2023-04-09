Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Hope you enjoyed the stacked schedule the NHL provided us Saturday as Sunday only features two games on the slate. Since all 32 teams played Saturday, all four today are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The first puck drops at 6 p.m. EDT. These are the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at PHI ($38): The Bruins have the pleasure of having two of the top goalies this season on their roster. Linus Ullmark needs a rest? Turn to Swayman, who's posted a 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage. As for the Flyers, they sit in the bottom-five in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. COL ($20): There are two goalies I'd start, and two I wouldn't. And of those two, Dostal is the one you might consider. After all, the Ducks are at home and the Avs aren't quite as solid offensively as the Bruins. However, Colorado ranks within the top-eight in shots per game, and Anaheim is last in shots allowed. Don't get cute.

CENTER

J.T. Compher, COL at ANA ($17): The Ducks, as just noted, sit last in shots. They're also 32nd in GAA and bottom-three in penalty-kill percentage. Compher has seen his role significantly grow this year, and that's help him notch a career-high 51 points and 14 on the power play.

CENTER TO AVOID

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. COL ($15): Zegras's numbers are roughly the same when he was a rookie, with 61 points in 78 games. His performance on the power play has dropped off considerably, with only has two points there from his last 22 outings. Pavel Francouz is returning from injury in this game. Provided he isn't rusty, he lists a career .920 save percentage.

WING

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at PHI ($25): DeBrusk gets to skate with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, which is a nice play to be. That's helped him notch 25 goals and 23 assists in 61 games, including five goals in his last 12. The Flyers will likely be starting Felix Sandstrom, who enters with a 3.64 GAA and .882 save percentage.

Evan Rodrigues, COL at ANA ($17): Rodrigues has gotten the DeBrusk treatment for parts of the season. That is to say, he's sometimes been the other player skating with two elite linemates - in this case, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Rodrigues has picked up three goals in his last five games, and now gets to face the NHL's worst defensive team in the Ducks.

WINGS TO AVOID

Travis Konecny, PHI at BOS ($19): Konecny has only been back for a handful of games after a lengthy injury absence, so maybe he can handle the second leg of a back-to-back better than most. Of course, that doesn't really matter in this matchup. Jeremy Swayman with his 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage will be in net for the Bruins, and those numbers better than most team's No. 1 goalie.

Owen Tippett, PHI at BOS ($17): Tippett has enjoyed a breakthrough season with 23 goals on 214 shots. However, the Bruins boast the best GAA by a wide margin, and I just mentioned Swayman's excellent stats. With only four teams in action, I'm doubling down on avoiding wings from the Flyers' top line.

DEFENSE

Bowen Byram, COL at ANA ($18): Byram has tallied 23 points in 39 outings including five in his last six. And with Cale Makar out, that could lead to more minutes for him against the defensively-woeful Ducks. Byram did miss Saturday with an illness, so if he can't go I would pivot to Samuel Girard ($17) to stay in the same salary range.

Dmitry Orlov, BOS at PHI ($15): Orlov was dealt to the Bruins and placed on the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy. That's helped him tally 15 points in 21 games. As previously noted, Felix Sandstrom has posted a 3.64 GAA and .882 save percentage for the Flyers.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. BOS ($15): The Bruins don't just list the NHL's lowest GAA. They also have the best penalty kill. And DeAngelo has notched 19 of his 42 points with the extra man, so this matchup is not up his alley.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. COL ($15): Fowler only has two points over his last seven games, both assists. He also only has 11 shots during those outings. As previously noted, Francouz is returning to the net on Sunday and managed a .919 save percentage in 15 appearances this year.

