Drake's Takes: UFC Picks for Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Erin Blanchfield (8-1-0) v. JJ Aldrich (11-4-0)

Erin Blanchfield - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 8 wins

JJ Aldrich - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 2 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: I will continue riding Blanchfield until she gives me a reason not to. Aldrich has good striking and solid wrestling, but Blanchfield has shown an aggressiveness I do not think she will be able to handle. I expect the striking to be even and Blanchfield to completely take over the fight when she takes it to the mat. Blanchfield is the top-priced fighter on Draftkings and would need to continue her work from the first two fights to hit value, and I think she does, making her safe for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Blanchfield

Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2-0) v. Andreas Michailidis (13-5-0)

Rinat Fakhretdinov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: N/A - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 18 wins

Andreas Michailidis - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 11 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Fakhretdinov is making his UFC debut and gets a solid matchup in Michailidis. I expect the majority of this fight to take place on the feet, with Fakhretdinov pushing the pace and racking up volume. He has also shown a knack for body lock takedowns and dismantling fighters on the mat. Michailidis has been less than impressive in three UFC fights, and I think he gets dominated in this one. Look for an early finish from Fakhretdinov, making him safe for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Fakhretdinov

Jeffrey Molina (10-2-0) v. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6-0)

Jeff Molina - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Zhalgas Zhumagulov - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 66" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Molina has primarily impressed in two UFC fights, while Zhumagulov has not looked the part in four fights. Molina comes out fast, throwing a ton of volume while keeping constant forward pressure. Zhumagulov is more technical, leading with a strong jab and looking to outpoint opponents. He does have some power and could find a knockout, but I think that is the only way he wins this fight. Molina will easily have the edge in pressure and volume, and he could also find a finish himself. I like Molina for both cash and GPP.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Molina

Johnny Munoz (11-1-0) v. Tony Gravely (22-7-0)

Johnny Munoz - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

Tony Gravely - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 12 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to primarily play out on the mat as both guys are solid wrestlers. Munoz has not shown me enough to give me a reason that he can take the more experienced Gravely on. Gravely will have the advantage everywhere this goes, and I can see him chaining multiple takedowns again to crush value at his price on Draftkings. I love Gravely for both cash and GPP.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Gravely

Niklas Stolze (12-5-0) v. Benoit Saint Denis (8-1-0, 1NC)

Niklas Stolze - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" - Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Benoit Saint-Denis - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Stolze has not looked good in two UFC fights and now draws Saint-Denis, who took nearly 150 SS in his debut fight. The takedown defense from Stolze will determine this fight. Saint-Denis was relentless in shooting for takedowns in his debut, and I do not see this being any different. He could break the slate with a staggering score if he finds success chaining takedowns and controlling the mat. If he is unable to, we could be looking at a slower-paced striking match resulting in a low-scoring decision. For that reason, the only play I would make is Saint Denis for GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Saint Denis

Damon Jackson (20-4-1, 1NC) v. Daniel Argueta (8-0-0)

Damon Jackson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 20 wins

Daniel Argueta - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Jackson seems to improve with each passing fight, and his ground game is carrying the way. Argueta has done well on the regional scene and is now making his UFC debut on short notice. Jackson should be better everywhere this fight goes and will make an excellent piece in cash and GPP spots. Argueta is hittable on the feet but is a solid grappler in his own right and could make things interesting if he can find a choke.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Jackson

Joe Solecki (11-3-0) v. Alex Da Silva (21-3-0)

Joe Solecki - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

Alex da Silva - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: This sets up to be a fun fight. I expect most of the fight to play out on the mat as both guys are proficient wrestlers. However, I would give Solecki a slight advantage on the mat and da Silva a small advantage on the feet. I would say Solecki has fought the better competition as well. I anticipate Solecki initiating the takedowns and finding control more often, making him a slight lean for the win. A decision is likely, and it could be lower-scoring without a bunch of takedowns and control time.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Solecki

Felice Herrig (14-9-0) v. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7-0)

Felice Herrig - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 14 wins

Karolina Kowalkiewicz - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Kowalkiewicz is riding a five-fight losing streak, with her last win being against Herrig by split decision. Herrig is also riding a three-fight losing streak but has only fought twice since her fight with Kowalkiewicz. These ladies match up nicely, but I imagine it going how it did the first time out. Kowalkiewicz throws more volume and has better composure in the pocket. However, I do not see a high score coming out of the fight, so I would only use her for GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Kowalkiewicz

Ode Osbourne (10-4-0) v. Zarrukh Adashev (4-3-0)

Ode Osbourne - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Zarrukh Adashev - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 4 wins

DFS Perspective: Osbourne has a massive reach advantage and should look to use it and avoid brawling with Adashev. He could also look for a takedown and use his length to sprawl and keep control on the mat. Adashev will be looking to work his way into the pocket and use his power to land on the soft chin of Osbourne, but without a finish, I do not see him winning this fight. Neither guy scores well in a decision, and I would only use either guy in GPP if you think they score an early finish.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Osbourne

Alonzo Menifield (11-3-0) v. Askar Mozharov (N/A)

Alonzo Menifield - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Askar Mozharov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 19 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: There is a lot of controversy circling Mozharov and his record, so it is hard to grasp this fight. He looks to have solid pressure and loves to brawl in the pocket. Menifield has fought better competition, and so long as he avoids a big shot, I think he wins this by knockout. I like Menifield for cash and GPP. Mozharov has an uncanny ability to finish fights in the first round and can be used for GPP in larger contests.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Menifield

Karine Silva (14-4-0) v. Poliana Botelho (14-4-0)

Karine Silva - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

Poliana Botelho - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: The only knock you can have on Silva at this very moment is the competition level faced. She has dominated her way to earn his spot and matches up well against Botelho. I would give Botelho a slight advantage on the feet, with Silva having a considerable advantage on the mat. The step-up in competition leads me to think this could be close to a split decision type of fight, but the pedigree of Silva is something to watch for as she is a finisher. I lean Silva's way, as I think she has more ways to win, and Botelho is not a top-tier fighter.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Silva

Michael Trizano (10-2-0) v. Lucas Almeida (13-1-0)

Mike Trizano - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling

~ 4 finishes in 9 wins

Lucas Almeida - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Almeida is a brawler and loves to box it out in the pocket. He swings wild and is loaded with power, but his cardio tends to fade as the fight goes on. Trizano has faced better competition and should look to keep the fight at range or on the mat with him in top control. Trizano typically does not score well in decision wins, and given his price point on Draftkings, I want no part of him. Almeida, on the other hand, I love for GPP tournaments as he has a chance for an early finish that would smash his value.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Almeida

Dan Ige (15-5-0) v. Movsar Evloev (15-0-0)

Dan Ige - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

Movsar Evloev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Elite wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Ige has one path to victory, and that's by knockout. Evloev is a problem in this division, and I expect it to stay that way for a long time. He is solid on the feet but thrives with takedowns and keeping the fight in control on the mat. Ige has decent takedown defense, but the endless attempts and cardio that threaten him will eventually cause him to drop. Evloev should dictate everywhere this fight goes and win a solid-scoring decision, if not an early finish by submission, making him solid for cash and GPP.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Evloev

Alexander Volkov (34-10-0) v. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3-0)

Alexander Volkov - Height: 6'7" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 25 finishes in 34 wins

Jair Rozenstruik - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Rozenstruik has the power to put anyone's lights out, and I think it is his only path to winning here. Volkov has looked less than great in his last couple of fights, but he has a significant volume edge. So long as Volkov avoids taking too many direct shots to the chin, he should be able to pile up volume and win by decision or finish. Rozenstruik only needs one hard shot to land for a massive knockout, making him a solid GPP play. I prefer Volkov for both cash and GPP due to his volume potential.

UFC Vegas 56 Pick: Volkov

FANDUEL SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.5 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

