Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 66 Cannonier vs. Strickland

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 66 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Sergey Morozov - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 18 wins

Journey Newson - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect Morozov to have his way in this one. Newson recorded his first UFC win last time out but has been largely unimpressive. Morozov should be better everywhere and dictate where the fight goes. If he chains takedowns and accrues control time, he will smash value. He will also be striking with more volume and is more dangerous on the feet than people give him credit for.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Morozov

David Dvorak - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 16 finishes in 20 wins

Manel Kape - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: The odds should be much closer for this fight. Both guys have incredible talent, and it could go either way. Kape will have an edge on the feet with striking and power. Dvorak will have an edge on the mat with grappling and is a solid technical striker in his own right. Dvorak does tend to leave his head open when throwing kicks, so a knockout is possible, but I think it would take an onslaught of strikes, as Dvorak's chin is solid. Kape can struggle with his cardio or find himself in a tricky position on the mat.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Dvorak

Bryan Battle - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Rinat Fakhretdinov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Another fight that should be tightly contested and could go either way. Both guys have solid striking; Battle will likely have more volume, while Fakhretdinov will have more power. Each has excellent grappling and submission skills as well. Fakhretdinov tends to be wild, making him hittable, and that makes the difference in this fight.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Battle

Rafa Garcia (13-3-0) v. Maheshate (9-1-0)

Rafa Garcia - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

Hayisaer Maheshate - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Maheshate is the young up-and-comer that many are excited about, especially after his huge knockout win in his debut. Garcia continues to impress with each outing, and I expect him to expose some of the weaknesses of the young fighter. Though at a size disadvantage, I expect Garcia to take him down several times and keep control on the mat. At that point, he could win by decision or find a finish somewhere in the 15 minutes.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Garcia

Said Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 16 wins

Saidyokub Kakhramonov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to be another close contest. Nurmagomedov will have a small advantage on the feet with volume and power, while Kakhramonov will have a slight edge with pressure and grappling. This could easily be a Fight of the Night contender and should be a blast to watch. I like the tenacity of the dog and will roll with Kakhramonov to keep his win streak rolling.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Kakhramonov

Julian Marquez - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 9 finishes in 9 wins

Deron Winn - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 4 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: If Winn had a little more size, I would be tempted to roll with him. He has solid power and excellent chain wrestling but may struggle against the much bigger Marquez. Marquez tends to roll with the punches and go with the flow of the fight, which could cause him some issues if he gets taken down. He will have a solid edge on the feet with power and should be able to put his size advantage to good use. If Winn can keep control, he could surprise with an upset, but Marquez also has solid grappling and could find himself with a choke early.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Marquez

Jake Matthews - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 18 wins

Matthew Semelsberger - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Unless Semelsberger scores an early knockout, I do not see him winning this fight. Matthews should have the edge everywhere, but power and should dictate where the fight goes. I expect him to come out hunting for takedowns early, where he could dominate control or find an early finish.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Matthews

Cheyanne Vlismas - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 7 wins

Cory McKenna - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 58" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: I see two outcomes for this fight. Vlismas dominates on the feet with power and volume, or McKenna finds success with takedowns and breaks the slate on the mat. Vlismas trains with some big-time grapplers, so I would expect her to be stuffing most takedowns, taking this one home.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Vlismas

Cody Brundage - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Michal Oleksiejczuk - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Brundage gets a step up in competition for this one, and unless he can chain takedowns, he will likely struggle. Oleksiejczuk is a far superior striker and should dominate on the feet. His takedown defense and cardio can be questionable at times, making Brundage a solid dart play to throw into lineups.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Oleksiejczuk

Drew Dober - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 25 wins

Bobby Green - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 29 wins

DFS Perspective: Another potential Fight of the Night candidate between two veterans of the sport. These guys fight with very similar styles. I would give Dober the power edge and Green the volume edge. Both guys can wrestle, but I expect this fight to take place primarily on the feet. Dober is the better fighter and is my pick to win.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Dober

Alex Caceres - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

Julian Erosa - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 23 finishes in 28 wins

DFS Perspective: Erosa should be better everywhere this fight goes. Caceres could make things difficult if he applies constant forward pressure, but Erosa has a solid counter waiting for him. I expect Erosa to overwhelm Caceres early and record another finish.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Erosa

Amir Albazi - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

Alessandro Costa - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Costa is making his debut on short notice against the best competition he will have faced. No fight is a cakewalk, but Albazi should have his way with Costa, and I would not be surprised if he finished him early.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Albazi

Arman Tsarukyan - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 18 wins

Damir Ismagulov - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 13 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: This is one of the best fights on the card and should not disappoint fans. Both guys are top-tier fighters, and this clash almost seems too early. They have similar fighting styles, but I would give Tsarukyan the advantage just about everywhere, and he is more likely to record a finish. It is close, and I lean towards Tsarukyan, but I would not be surprised to see Ismagulov grind out a decision.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Tsarukyan

Jared Cannonier - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 77" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 15 wins

Sean Strickland - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 25 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an absolute banger for as long as it lasts. I do not expect this to hit the mat very often and to remain a striking match until someone is finished. Cannonier will have a significant edge on the feet, while Strickland will have the edge in volume. Cannonier has the power to end it with one strike, but his sit-back and load-up approach could be costly. Strickland's volume could overwhelm Cannonier early if he is not careful.

UFC Vegas 66 Pick: Strickland

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our DraftKings MMA preview, or play around with your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.