Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 68 Lewis vs. Spivac

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 68 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Tatsuro Taira (12-0-0) v. Jesus Aguilar (8-1-0)

Tatsuro Taira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Jesus Aguilar - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Taira will be the better fighter anywhere this fight goes, but he will enjoy a significant edge on the feet. As long as he avoids putting himself into a compromised position on the mat, he should win this easily. However, Taira would need an early first-round finish or a lot of ancillary stats to hit his value.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Taira

Jun Yong Park (15-5-0) v. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6-0)

Jun Yong Park - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

Denis Tiuliulin - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Tiuliulin is a dangerous striker and could end this early if he connects. I prefer the more complete fighter in Park, however. Park is more patient and should be able to avoid the power and eventually take this to the mat with his wrestling, where he should have a considerable edge. I expect Park to crush value if he uses his wrestling.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Park

Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) v. Mandy Bohm (7-2-0)

Ji Yeon Kim - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Mandy Bohm - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: This lines up to be a 15-minutes striking affair. I expect Bohm to be more aggressive early, but Kim should dominate volume to a decision victory. I do not expect a high score unless the volume is exceptionally high.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Kim

Hyun Sung Park (7-0-0) v. Seung Guk Choi (6-1-0)

Hyun Sung Park - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

Seung Guk Choi - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are making their UFC debuts after a couple of successful fights on the Road to the UFC. Park has shown more and has more ways to win as the better overall fighter. I expect him to finish this quickly and record a high score.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Park

Rinya Nakamura (6-0-0) v. Toshiomi Kazama (10-2-0)

Rinya Nakamura - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 6 wins

Toshiomi Kazama - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Another pair of fighters making their UFC debuts after a successful stint on Road to the UFC. Kazama will have his chances on the mat, but Nakamura will be better everywhere and should finish this early.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Nakamura

Yi Zha (21-3-0) v. Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1-0)

Yi Zha - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 21 wins

Jeong Yeong Lee - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Yet another pair making their debuts, fresh out of Road to the UFC. I expect this fight to be closer than the others. Yi has fought in more than double professional fights as Lee and has finished 16 of them. However, Lee will likely be the bigger fighter who comes out hot on the feet and records damage early. Yi has a chance if he can get his wrestling going, but I like Lee to end this one early.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Lee

Anshul Jubli (6-0-0) v. Jeka Saragih (13-2-0)

Anshul Jubli - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

Jeka Saragih - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: The fourth pair of fighters making their debuts fresh off Road to the UFC. This should be a super fun fight with much action. Both guys are well-rounded and could take this. Jubli will have the edge on the mat, while Saragih will have the edge on the feet. Saragih should be able to reverse or sweep to keep this upright, and I expect him to find an early finish.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Saragih

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1-0) v. Adam Fugitt (8-3-0)

Yusaku Kinoshita - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Adam Fugitt - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Kinoshita will make his UFC debut after a knockout win in the Contender Series. This should be a high-paced fight with constant action. Kinoshita will have the edge in volume and wrestling, while Fugitt will have the edge in power and size. If it goes to a decision, it likely goes to Kinoshita for volume. Fugitt has fought better competition, and I like the dog in this one.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Fugitt

Doo Ho Choi (14-4-0) v. Kyle Nelson (13-5-0)

Doo Ho Choi - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 14 wins

Kyle Nelson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: If Choi is fully recovered from the substantial damage he took over the last three fights, I expect him to dominate this matchup. Nelson has not done anything to make me think he will win this matchup.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Choi

Marcin Tybura (23-7-0) v. Blagoy Ivanov (19-4-0)

Marcin Tybura - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 23 wins

Blagoy Ivanov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Both guys are getting up there in age, but I would say Tybura is in better shape. He will also have the edge everywhere the fight goes, particularly on the mat. Imavov still has some power, but a knockout would be his only path to win.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Tybura

Da Un Jung (15-3-1) v. Devin Clark (13-7-0)

Da Un Jung - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

Devin Clark - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: I like Jung everywhere this fight goes. Clark would need to record takedowns and keep control, but Jung has some of the best takedown defense in the division and can wrestle himself. I would expect him to throw more volume on the feet as well.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Jung

Derrick Lewis (26-10-0) v. Sergey Spivac (15-3-0)

Derrick Lewis - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 22 finishes in 26 wins

Sergey Spivac - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Lewis will always have that killer power, and it will likely once again be his only path to victory. Spivac will be quicker, has power and holds a significant advantage on the mat. I expect him to get there early to tire Lewis out and eventually finish him.

UFC Vegas 68 Pick: Spivac

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

