Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 74 Kara-France vs. Albazi

Maxim Grishin (32-9-2) v. Philipe Lins (16-5-0)

Philipe Lins - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 13 finishes in 16 wins

Maxim Grishin - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 22 finishes in 32 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a tightly-contested fight, with it coming down to the cardio of Lins. Lins has turned a corner over his previous two fights, and bringing that same energy should undoubtedly get him another. Grishin likely will look to fight defensively, keeping the striking at range and clinching to tire Lins out. A decision will likely go to Grishin, but I will side with Lins to score another early knockout.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Lins

Luan Lacerda (12-2-0) v. Da'Mon Blackshear (12-5-1)

Da'Mon Blackshear - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Luan Lacerda - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to feature more grappling than anything else, as both are high-level grapplers. Either could wind up with a submission in a scramble, but I give Lacerda a massive advantage training with the legendary Andre Pederneiras.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Lacerda

Jinh Yu Frey (11-8-0) v. Elise Reed (6-3-0)

Elise Reed - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

Jinh Yu Frey - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 65" – Southpaw

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This low-level fight should feature a healthy share of wrestling. I think Frey's age is catching up, and cardio is slipping because of it. Reed should get the better of most exchanges and win a decision.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Reed

Daniel Santos (10-2-0) v. Johnny Munoz Jr. (12-2-0)

Daniel Santos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

Johnny Munoz - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This could be a tightly-contested match if both guys can succeed on the mat. That said, I expect Santos to have the edge virtually everywhere and to finish this early. As one of the higher-priced fighters, he will need an early finish to hit value.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Santos

Andrei Arlovski (34-21-0) v. Don'Tale Mayes (9-5-0)

Andrei Arlovski - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 34 wins

Don'Tale Mayes - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not expect much to come out of this fight. Neither guy throws a ton of volume, and Arlovski has a more defensive fighting style nowadays. Mayes likes to throw power shots, but Arlovski has a solid chin and has yet to be knocked out since 2019. Look for a close low scoring decision.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Arlovski

John Castaneda (19-6-0) v. Muin Gafurov (18-4-0)

John Castaneda - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 19 wins

Muin Gafurov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to see something other than the scorecards. Casteneda is a proven fighter sitting at 2-2 in the UFC with a solid all-around game. Gafurov is making his UFC debut, and assuming he avoids debut jitters; I expect him to have an advantage anywhere the fight goes.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Gafurov

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7-0) v. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 17 wins

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: While Dos Santos's latest win was a striking clinic, he will find it much more challenging to strike in this one. Over his last two fights, Nurmagomedov has over 12 minutes of control time, and I expect him to come in with that same game plan and control his way to another victory. He would undoubtedly record an excellent score with any win.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Nurmagomedov

Jamie Mullarkey (16-5-0) v. Muhammadjon Naimov (8-2-0)

Jamie Mullarkey - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 16 wins

Muhammadjon Naimov - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Naimov is making a very short-notice debut. Without a chance knockout, I expect Mullarkey to have his way with him and make quick work of this fight. Mullarkey will likely be the highest-owned fighter in every contest due to his dog pricing from before his original opponent withdrew.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Mullarkey

Tim Elliott (18-12-1) v. Victor Altamirano (12-2-0)

Tim Elliott - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Southpaw

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 18 wins

Victor Altamirano - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Elliott is a gatekeeper of the division, and this will really give us an idea of where Altamirano is at. Elliot will continually be looking to chain wrestle and control on the mat. Altamirano can wrestle himself, but his striking will make the difference in this one. Elliott has not been knocked out since 2009 but has been submitted several times as he tends to gas after attempting so many takedowns. Look for Altamirano to prove he is ready for the next test and navigate to a win in this one.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Altamirano

Alex Caceres (20-13-0) v. Daniel Pineda (28-14-0)

Alex Caceres - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 20 wins

Daniel Pineda - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 28 finishes in 28 wins

DFS Perspective: This is one of the more intriguing fights on the card for me. Caceres has won 6 of his last 7 UFC fights and seems to improve with each passing fight. His one loss was a split decision that could have easily gone his way. Pineda was on a downward spiral until his most recent fight, when he found an impressive second-round submission.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Caceres

Kai Kara-France (24-10-0) v. Amir Albazi (16-1-0)

Kai Kara-France - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 24 wins

Amir Albazi - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Medium volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a big step up in competition for Albazi, and while he will have a considerable edge on the mat, he will find it challenging to get it there. Kara-France has elite takedown defense and will have the edge on the feet. I expect Kara-France to keep this on the feet and eventually knock out a gassed Albazi in the championship rounds.

UFC Vegas 74 Pick: Kara-France

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

