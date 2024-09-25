MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Paris

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Paris, France on Saturday, September 28 for a solid UFC Paris event. The card is headlined by a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano.

Below, I'll share my UFC Paris predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Bryan Battle (10-2, 1 NC) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-2)

An intriguing welterweight bout takes place on the main card, as Bryan Battle takes on Kevin Jousset. I'm backing Battle to get the win.

Battle has impressed me in the UFC. Since dropping down to 170lbs, he's 3-1 (1 NC), and the no-contest was a fight he was well on his way to winning.

Jousset is a good striker and throws more volume than Battle, but Battle has more power and will be able to land more damage. The takedown defense is a bit of a concern on Battle's end, but Jousset isn't the best wrestler, so I expect this to mostly play out on the feet.

Ultimately, I like Battle to land the better shots and win a decision here.

UFC Paris Bet: Bryan Battle (-166)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Matt Frevola (11-4-1) vs Fares Ziam (15-4)

For my underdog play, I'm taking Matt Frevola to get his hand raised against Fares Ziam.

Frevola is a fringe top-15 lightweight, but a knock on him has been his chin. Fortunately, Ziam doesn't have a ton of power, as all five of his UFC wins have come by decision.

Frevola is the better wrestler, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him wrestle to get the win, similar to his game plan in a win against Jalin Turner. Ziam has a 67 percent takedown defense, so Frevola should be able to have success getting him down.

I expect Frevola to use all his tools here to get a decision win, although a submission victory wouldn't shock me either.

UFC Paris Bet: Matt Frevola (+110)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2, 1 NC) vs Renato Moicano (19-5-1)

For my prop at UFC Paris, I'm like Benoit Saint-Denis to defeat Renato Moicano by knockout.

Saint-Denis is a -285 favorite, but taking him by KO/TKO/DQ brings the odds down to -110, which is much more reasonable. Saint-Denis has a ton of power, as he KO'd Matt Frevola and nearly TKOd Dustin Poirier before gassing out.

Although Moicano's chin at lightweight is better, he still got dropped and should have been finished against Jalin Turner. He was finished by Rafael Fiziev. I expect Saint-Denis to land something big early to KO the Brazilian.

UFC Paris Bet: Benoit Saint-Denis by KO/TKO/DQ (-110)

Weight Classes: Women's bantamweight & featherweight

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (7-1) vs Nora Cornolle (8-1)

Joanderson Brito (17-3-1) vs William Gomis (13-2)

For my parlay at UFC Paris, I'm backing Jacqueline Cavalcanti and Joanderson Brito to get their hands raised.

Cavalcanti is taking on Nora Cornolle, which serves as a rematch of a 2021 fight which Cavalcanti won. It was Cavalcanti's second career fight, while it was Cornolle's first. Although it was four years ago, I still like Cavalcanti here. Cavalcanti is more active on the feet, and this should mostly be a striking battle, so I'll back the better and more active striker to get the win.

To close out the parlay, I like Brito to beat the French fighter in William Gomis. Brito's skill set is legitimate. He has insane power and grappling -- each of which has contributed to his five-fight winning streak. Gomis, meanwhile, hasn't impressed me in the UFC, as he barely beat Francis Marshall and Jarno Errens. I like Brito to land some power shots to hurt Gomis en route to a stoppage win in the first or second round.

UFC Paris Bet: Jacqueline Cavalcanti & Joanderson Brito parlay (-110)

