MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Vegas 99

The UFC remains in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 19 for UFC Vegas 99. In the main event, middleweight contenders throw down, as Anthony Hernandez takes on Michel Pereira.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 99 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) vs. Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC)

The main event of UFC Vegas 99 is an intriguing middleweight fight that has close odds, but this is a spot in which I love Anthony Hernandez to get the win.

Michel Pereira is the more flashy name due to his striking style and chaotic moves he does in the Octagon. However, the knock on Pereira has been his cardio, and he now is scheduled for five rounds against Hernandez, who may have the best cardio in the UFC.

Hernandez has the ability to grapple Pereira, as he has a suffocating style that will keep the pressure on. The first round will be dangerous, as Pereira does have the power to KO Hernandez, but I expect Hernandez to drag this fight out and get a stoppage in the fourth or fifth round when Pereira gasses.

UFC Vegas 99 Bet: Anthony Hernandez (-130)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Darren Elkins (28-11) vs Daniel Pineda (28-16, 3 NC)

For my underdog at UFC Vegas 99, I'm backing Darren Elkins to get the win.

Elkins and Pineda are both veterans, and this should be a fun fight. Elkins is known for his ability to take damage, while Pineda has cardio issues. If he can't get Elkins out of there in the first round, he will likely gas out.

Elkins is known for his ability to win fights he is getting dominated in, and I expect that to be the case here. Pineda should have success in the first round and likely have a chance to finish Elkins.

But, I believe the savvy veteran will turn the tides in the second and third rounds, resulting in a third-round stoppage when Pineda gasses out.

UFC Vegas 98 Bet: Darren Elkins (-102)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Kyler Phillips (12-2) vs. Rob Font (20-8)

On the main card of UFC Vegas 99, Kyler Phillips takes on Rob Font, and this is a good spot to take Phillips by decision.

Kyler Phillips is someone I'm high on, as he's a great striker and should be much quicker than Font, who appears to have lost a step. Font still has a great jab, but he is there to be hit as well. His chin is a concern, as he gets dropped too often.

However, Font is still extremely durable, as he went the distance against strikers like Deiveson Figueiredo, Marlon Vera, Jose Aldo and Cory Sandhagen recently. Phillips should be able to land the bigger shots and be more active on the feet to win a decision here.

UFC Vegas 98 Bet: Kyler Phillips by decision (-135)

Weight Classes: Heavyweight & bantamweight

Robelis Despaigne (5-1) vs. Austen Lane (12-5)

Jean Matsumoto (15-0) vs. Brad Katona (14-3)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 99, I'm backing Robelis Despaigne and Jean Matsumoto to get their hands raised.

Despiagne is coming off his first career loss, as Waldo Cortes-Acosta was able to take him down at will, as his takedown defense was an issue. He now faces Austen Lane, who is a striker and doesn't have much wrestling. Lane's chin is also a concern, as he has been knocked out in both of his UFC fights and in all five of his career losses. Despaigne should find Lane's chin early and get a quick KO.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Jean Matsumoto to defeat Brad Katona. Matsumoto looks like a legit prospect at 135 pounds and is coming off an impressive submission win over Dan Argueta. Matsumoto should be able to control Katona on the ground, while the Brazilian is also the better striker. He should edge out decision here.

UFC Vegas 98 Bet: Robelis Despaigne & Jean Matsumoto parlay (-133)

