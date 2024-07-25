MMA DFS
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 304 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on July 25, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

The UFC heads to Manchester on Saturday for UFC 304, highlighted by a main card featuring four British fighters, including two champions and fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:

UFC 304 DraftKings Preview
UFC 304 Betting Preview
UFC 304 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 304 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 304 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Leon Edwards (-250) vs.
Belal Muhammad (+205)

Welterweight
Championship

MuhammadEdwardsEdwards
(IC) Tom Aspinall (-355) vs.
Curtis Blaydes (+280)

Interim
Heavyweight
Championship

AspinallAspinallAspinall
Paddy Pimblett (+105) vs.
Bobby Green (-125)

Lightweight

GreenPimblettGreen
Muhammad Mokaev (-148) vs.
Manel Kape (+124)

Flyweight

KapeMokaevMokaev
Arnold Allen (-250) vs.
Giga Chikadze (+205)

Featherweight

AllenAllenAllen
     
UFC 304 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 24-516-1317-12
2024 PERCENTAGE .828.552.586
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  305-184304-181 241-195
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .624.627.553

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Leon Edwards (-250) vs.
Belal Muhammad (+205)

Welterweight
Championship

EdwardsEdwardsEdwards
(IC) Tom Aspinall (-355) vs.
Curtis Blaydes (+280)

Interim
Heavyweight
Championship

BlaydesAspinallAspinall
Paddy Pimblett (+105) vs.
Bobby Green (-125)

Lightweight

GreenPimblettPimblett
Muhammad Mokaev (-148) vs.
Manel Kape (+124)

Flyweight

MokaevMokaevMokaev
Arnold Allen (-250) vs.
Giga Chikadze (+205)

Featherweight

AllenAllenAllen
     
UFC 303 RECORD 2-22-24-0
2024 RECORD 15-1417-1219-10
2024 PERCENTAGE .517.586.655
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 239-149140-76111-77
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .616.648.590

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
