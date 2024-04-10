UFC 300 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 13 for a stacked UFC 300 card, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena. In the main event, Alex Pereira looks to defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Aljamain Sterling (23-4) vs. Calvin Kattr (23-7)

Aljamain Sterling will be moving up to the featherweight division to take on Calvin Kattar, and this is a spot I like Sterling to get the win.

Sterling has always been a massive bantamweight, so I expect his skills to transfer to the 145-pound division. Kattar hasn't fought since October of 2022 when he tore his ACL, so the layoff is a bit of a concern.

Sterling is a solid grappler, and although Kattar has a 91 percent takedown defense, he hasn't fought many grapplers like Sterling. I like the former champion to be able to push him against the fence and grind out a decision win, as Kattar's timing will likely be a bit off due to the layoff.

UFC 300 Best Bet: Aljamain Sterling (-170)

Weight Class: Light Heavyweight

Jamahal Hill (12-1) vs. Alex Pereira (9-2)

For my underdog I like Jamahal Hill to reclaim his light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300.

Hill is coming off a torn Achilles, which does add some concern, but had he not been injured, Hill would be the favorite in this spot. Pereira does have a ton of KO power, but Hill has proven he has a solid chin, as well as strong cardio for five solid rounds.

Meanwhile, Hill also has a wrestling advantage if need be, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hill take Pereira down at some point and win rounds like that.

Ultimately, I think Hill to land the better shots and get a TKO win in the third or fourth round to reclaim his title.

UFC 300 Best Bet: Jamahal Hill (+105)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)

For my prop at UFC 300, I'm taking the first fight of the night, as I like Deiveson Figueiredo to win by knockout over Cody Garbrandt.

Figueiredo looked solid in his bantamweight debut, as he beat Rob Font with ease. He now takes on Garbrandt, who may be on a two-fight winning streak, his chin is still a major concern.

The way Figueiredo fights, he will likely turn this into a brawl and catch Garbrandt when he fights recklessly. At +175, it's a great price for Figueiredo to get a knockout win.

UFC 300 Best Bet: Deiveson Figueiredo by KO/TKO/DQ (+175)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Moicano (18-5-1)

Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) vs. Charles Oliveira (34-9)

For my parlay at UFC 300, I'm taking Jalin Turner and Arman Tsarukyan to get their hands raised Saturday night.

Turner faces Renato Moicano, who is a great grappler but is there to be hit, and his chin is a major concern. Turner should be able to keep his fight standing, or get back to his feet through scrambles like he did against Mateusz Gamrot. On the feet, Turner is much better and will eventually land the knockout punch.

In the other leg, I'm backing Tsarukyan to beat the former champ in Oliveira. Tsarukyan is the real deal and should be able to have success on the feet. Tsarukyan is a great grappler himself and will be able to defend the shots and keep the fight standing. On the feet, he will be too fast for Oliveira and likely land something big that drops the Brazilian and finishes him off with strikes.

UFC 300 Best Bet: Jalin Turner & Arman Tsarukyan (+105)

UFC 300 Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC 300 bets:

