Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Abu Dhabi
The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Abu Dhabi card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.
2025 Overall Picks: 205-79-1 ~ Dog Picks 31-22-1
Drake's Bet of the Week: Bogdan Guskov +160
Bet of the Week Record: 15-8-1 +1373
DFS Lock of the Week: Robert Whittaker - 19-3
Fanduel Captain: Whittaker/Guskov
Robert Whittaker (26-8-0) v. Reinier de Ridder (20-2-0)
Robert Whittaker
- Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 26 wins (10 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 11 decisions)
- Clean and technical striker with excellent movement
- Elite takedown defense and cage awareness
Reinier de Ridder
- Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 20 wins (4 KO/TKO, 14 submissions, 2 decisions)
- Crafty submission specialist with slick back takes
- Lacks striking fluidity and defensive polish
DFS Perspective: This feels like a nightmare matchup for de Ridder. Whittaker's striking is miles ahead, and his takedown defense should keep this standing. Unless de Ridder snatches a quick back take, it's hard to see him winning rounds on the feet. Whittaker could rack up volume over five rounds or find a late finish.
UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Whittaker
Petr Yan (18-5-0) v. Marcus McGhee (10-1-0)
Petr Yan
- Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Switch
- Record: 18 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 10 decisions)
- Technical striker with elite boxing and movement
- Tough, experienced, and rarely outclassed in any area
Marcus McGhee
- Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 10 wins (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 1 decision)
- Explosive finisher with slick striking
- Still relatively untested against top-tier opposition
DFS Perspective: This is a major step up for McGhee, and it's hard to see him being ready for the level Yan brings. Yan should be better everywhere -- sharper striking, better cardio, more experience and the ability to mix in wrestling if needed. I expect him to pull ahead early and control the fight start to finish.
UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Yan
Shara Magomedov (15-1-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9-0)
Shara Magomedov
- Height: 6'2" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 15 wins (12 KO/TKO, 3 decisions)
- Flashy and powerful striker with elite speed
- Strong counter game and dangerous in open space
Marc-Andre Barriault
- Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 17 wins (11 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 5 decisions)
- Durable with solid pressure and output
- Relies on volume and cardio to break opponents down
DFS Perspective: Barriault is tough and won't go away easily, but Magomedov is the far faster and more technical striker. As long as he maintains range and doesn't gas, he should be able to pick Barriault apart over three rounds or find a finish.
UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Magomedov
Asu Almabayev (21-3-0) v. Jose Ochoa (8-1-0)
Asu Almabayev
- Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 21 wins (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 9 decisions)
- Strong grappler with excellent positional control
- Relentless pace and chains takedowns effectively
Jose Ochoa
- Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 8 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submissions)
- Short-notice replacement with decent submission offense
- Limited experience against top-tier opposition
DFS Perspective: This is Almabayev's fight to lose. He should dominate on the mat with control time and volume grappling. Ochoa has some finishing skills, but he's outmatched here in just about every department.
UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Almabaev
Nikita Krylov (30-10-0) v. Bogdan Guskov (17-3-0)
Nikita Krylov
- Height: 6'3" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 30 wins (12 KO/TKO, 16 submissions, 2 decisions)
- Aggressive style with solid wrestling and submission game
- Can be wild at times and leaves openings defensively
Bogdan Guskov
- Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 17 wins (14 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)
- Dangerous power puncher with a kill-or-be-killed style
- Fast starter with huge knockout upside
DFS Perspective: This feels like a strong dog shot to take. Krylov is more experienced and well-rounded, but Guskov has massive power and could absolutely end this early if he lands clean. Krylov's chaotic approach leaves him vulnerable, and Guskov's first-round upside makes him a great GPP target.
UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Guskov
Bryce Mitchell (17-3-0) v. Said Nurmagomedov (18-4-0)
Bryce Mitchell
- Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 17 wins (1 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 7 decisions)
- Relentless grappler with suffocating top control
- Awkward but effective style that wears opponents down
Said Nurmagomedov
- Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 18 wins (4 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 8 decisions)
- Quick and dynamic striker with good kicks
- Struggles when forced to fight off his back
DFS Perspective: Said will need to stay moving and strike from range, but it's hard to see him stuffing takedowns for three rounds. Mitchell has a way of dragging you into his world, and once he's on top, he's a nightmare to deal with. I expect him to grind Said down and eventually lock something up.
UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Mitchell
Muslim Salikhov (21-5-0) v. Carlos Leal (22-6-0)
Muslim Salikhov
- Height