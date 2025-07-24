The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Abu Dhabi card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Abu Dhabi

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Abu Dhabi card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 205-79-1 ~ Dog Picks 31-22-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Bogdan Guskov +160

Bet of the Week Record: 15-8-1 +1373

DFS Lock of the Week: Robert Whittaker - 19-3

Fanduel Captain: Whittaker/Guskov

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 26 wins (10 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 11 decisions)

Clean and technical striker with excellent movement

Elite takedown defense and cage awareness

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 20 wins (4 KO/TKO, 14 submissions, 2 decisions)

Crafty submission specialist with slick back takes

Lacks striking fluidity and defensive polish

DFS Perspective: This feels like a nightmare matchup for de Ridder. Whittaker's striking is miles ahead, and his takedown defense should keep this standing. Unless de Ridder snatches a quick back take, it's hard to see him winning rounds on the feet. Whittaker could rack up volume over five rounds or find a late finish.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Whittaker

Interested in backing this or other selections on sites like PrizePicks? Check out the Best MMA Picks & Prop Bets by comparing lines to our projections using the RotoWire Picks & Props tool.

Petr Yan (18-5-0) v. Marcus McGhee (10-1-0)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Switch

Record: 18 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 10 decisions)

Technical striker with elite boxing and movement

Tough, experienced, and rarely outclassed in any area

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 10 wins (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 1 decision)

Explosive finisher with slick striking

Still relatively untested against top-tier opposition

DFS Perspective: This is a major step up for McGhee, and it's hard to see him being ready for the level Yan brings. Yan should be better everywhere -- sharper striking, better cardio, more experience and the ability to mix in wrestling if needed. I expect him to pull ahead early and control the fight start to finish.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Yan

Shara Magomedov (15-1-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9-0)

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15 wins (12 KO/TKO, 3 decisions)

Flashy and powerful striker with elite speed

Strong counter game and dangerous in open space

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (11 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 5 decisions)

Durable with solid pressure and output

Relies on volume and cardio to break opponents down

DFS Perspective: Barriault is tough and won't go away easily, but Magomedov is the far faster and more technical striker. As long as he maintains range and doesn't gas, he should be able to pick Barriault apart over three rounds or find a finish.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Magomedov

Asu Almabayev (21-3-0) v. Jose Ochoa (8-1-0)

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21 wins (3 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 9 decisions)

Strong grappler with excellent positional control

Relentless pace and chains takedowns effectively

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 8 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submissions)

Short-notice replacement with decent submission offense

Limited experience against top-tier opposition

DFS Perspective: This is Almabayev's fight to lose. He should dominate on the mat with control time and volume grappling. Ochoa has some finishing skills, but he's outmatched here in just about every department.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Almabaev

Nikita Krylov (30-10-0) v. Bogdan Guskov (17-3-0)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 30 wins (12 KO/TKO, 16 submissions, 2 decisions)

Aggressive style with solid wrestling and submission game

Can be wild at times and leaves openings defensively

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (14 KO/TKO, 3 submissions)

Dangerous power puncher with a kill-or-be-killed style

Fast starter with huge knockout upside

DFS Perspective: This feels like a strong dog shot to take. Krylov is more experienced and well-rounded, but Guskov has massive power and could absolutely end this early if he lands clean. Krylov's chaotic approach leaves him vulnerable, and Guskov's first-round upside makes him a great GPP target.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Guskov

Like this underdog suggestion? Try it out with different lineup combinations and generate up to 150 unique builds with our DraftKings UFC Lineup Optimizer.

Bryce Mitchell (17-3-0) v. Said Nurmagomedov (18-4-0)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 17 wins (1 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 7 decisions)

Relentless grappler with suffocating top control

Awkward but effective style that wears opponents down

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18 wins (4 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 8 decisions)

Quick and dynamic striker with good kicks

Struggles when forced to fight off his back

DFS Perspective: Said will need to stay moving and strike from range, but it's hard to see him stuffing takedowns for three rounds. Mitchell has a way of dragging you into his world, and once he's on top, he's a nightmare to deal with. I expect him to grind Said down and eventually lock something up.

UFC Abu Dhabi Pick: Mitchell

Muslim Salikhov (21-5-0) v. Carlos Leal (22-6-0)