UFC Vegas 92 Barboza vs. Murphy DFS Preview: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC Vegas 92 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 92 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Emily Ducote (13-8-0) v. Vaness Demopoulos (9-2-0)

Emily Ducote - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

Vanessa Demopoulos - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 59" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight comes down to whether or not Demopoulos can find success with takedowns. However, I find it unlikely, as Ducote currently sports elite takedown defense with a success rate north of 90 percent. That said, I do not see enough happening in this fight for it to score well for DFS purposes. Ducote, by a lower-scoring decision, is the pick.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Ducote

Alateng Heili (16-9-2) v. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-3-0)

Heili Alateng - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 16 wins

Kleydson Rodrigues - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This is where we see if Rodrigues is a fraud. Heili is a good low-level opponent who is solid everywhere but not amazing. Rodrigues has been up and down with flashes of brilliance. I expect him to show more of that and will not be surprised to see him finish this early. This sight is more GPP than cash, but if Rodrigues ends this early, it will be with a solid score.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Rodrigues

Piera Rodriguez (9-1-0) v. Ariane Carnelossi (14-3-0)

Piera Rodriguez - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Ariane Carnelossi - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 61" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Carnelossi is always live for a knockout in the first round. After that, she tends to gas out and struggle. Rodriguez will need to be careful through the first and would be wise to take this to the mat. I expect her to enact a safe game plan and win by decision. However, I would not expect a high score from this fight unless it's a first-round finish by either fighter.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Rodriguez

Abus Magomedov (25-6-1) v. Warlley Alves (14-7-0)

Abus Magomedov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 25 wins

Warlley Alves - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight will likely finish early, making it an excellent DFS target. While Alves still has power, he has been knocked out badly in two of his last three and arguably gets a better opponent in this one. Magomedov and his six-inch reach advantage is one of my favorite plays on the slate for all contests. I expect him to end this early and score well enough for the optimal lineup.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Magomedov

Tamires Vidal (7-2-0) v. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)

Tamires Vidal - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 7 wins

Melissa Gatto - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Even on short notice, I expect Gatto to be better everywhere and make quick work of Vidal. The fight might be close on the feet for a time, but Gatto is far better technically and has the ground game to make life miserable for Vidal.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Gatto

Oumar Sy (9-0-0) v. Tuco Tokkos (10-3-0)

Oumar Sy - Height: 6'4" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Tuco Tokkos - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are making their UFC debuts. Tokkos has a three-fight winning streak, while Sy has yet to lose in nine fights. Both guys are dangerous, but I expect Sy to have a considerable strength and speed advantage. This should be an exciting fight that likely ends early, making it a solid fight to target for GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Sy

Tom Nolan (6-1-0) v. Victor Martinez (13-5-0)

Tom Nolan - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

Victor Martinez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: These guys got knocked out in their UFC debuts, so it is difficult to predict anything here. It should be a boxing match with some heavy knees and elbows. I expect someone to get knocked out and score well for DFS. Nolan has a considerable size advantage and will be my pick to get his hand raised.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Nolan

Angela Hill (16-13-0) v. Luana Pinheiro (11-2-0)

Angela Hill - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 16 wins

Luana Pinheiro - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Hill is now 39, and at some point, time is going to catch up with her. In her last fight, she derailed a hype train with a dominant display on the mat. On the other hand, Pinheiro suffered her first UFC defeat, getting knocked out for the first time ever. I expect this to play out closely, but for youth to beat out the vet. This could be a sneaky play for DFS if strikes and takedowns are aplenty.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Pinheiro

Adrian Yanez (16-5-0) v. Vinicius Salvador (14-6-0)

Adrian Yanez - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

Vinicius Salvador - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Yanez was on the road to a top contender but has since been knocked out in back-to-back fights. Salvador has yet to get things going in the UFC, losing both of his fights by decision. For me, this is a bit of a no-brainer. Yanez has fought much better competition, and as long as he is not suffering long-term effects from the knockouts, he should get back on track here. His technical striking should be too much and too frustrating for Salvador in a boxing match. This fight must end within the first two rounds to pay off in DFS.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Yanez

Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4-0) v. Themba Gorimbo (12-4-0)

Ramiz Brahimaj - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

Themba Gorimbo - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be a good test for Brahimaj. Though I believe him to be the better grappler of these two, Gorimbo is much longer, which creates many issues for heavy grapplers. He has not fought in over two years, which is always a concern. Gorimbo has shown off improved striking, which will likely be the difference in this fight. I expect someone to get finished early, and the majority of people will expect it to come from Gorimbo.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Gorimbo

Khaos Williams (14-3-0) v. Carlston Harris (19-5-0)

Khaos Williams - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Carlston Harris - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a considerable step up for Harris, who tends to rely on a solid ground game over his striking. If he cannot get this to the mat, he likely loses. Williams is a sniper with a lot of power and excellent takedown defense. I expect this to play out on the feet but do not expect a knockout. Williams is the pick, but a lower-scoring decision is likely.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Williams

Edson Barboza (24-11-0) v. Lerone Murphy (13-0-1)

Edson Barboza - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 24 wins

Lerone Murphy - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Barboza has looked so good over his last two fights that I give Murphy nearly no chance to win this fight. Both guys are primarily strikers, and while Murphy has solid striking, Barboza's is so much better, particularly his kicks. I expect Barboza to have a field day on the feet and mix in takedowns as needed. He is one of my favorite plays on the slate and can be played everywhere.

UFC Vegas 92 Pick: Barboza

Need a sportsbook to sign up for? Get in on the action with our best sportsbook promo codes, as well as a list of best sports betting sites and sports betting apps.

For bettors who prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.