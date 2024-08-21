UFC Vegas 96 Cannonier vs. Borralho DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC Vegas 96 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 96 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Cong Wang (5-0-0) v. Victoria Leonardo (9-5-0)

Cong Wang - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 5 wins

Victoria Leonardo - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This could be a sneaky fight for GPP contests. Wang is making her UFC debut after winning on the Road to UFC and looks to be a solid play. She fights fast and should be better everywhere. Leonardo has offered little in her four UFC fights and should fall flat again.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Wang

Josiane Nunes (10-2-0) v. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1-0)

Josiane Nunes - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Jacqueline Cavalcanti - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Nunes has shown a terrific ability to brawl against fighters with the reach advantage, and while she likely finds some success, Cavalcanti should come away with the win. Cavalcanti will have the volume and speed edge. However, this fight likely does not score well enough to hit optimal without an early finish. Cavalcanti will make a solid cash play at her price on DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Cavalcanti

Jose Medina (11-3-0) v. Zachary Reese (7-1-0)

Jose Medina - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Zachary Reese - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 74" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Medina is getting a UFC shot, though it might be undeserving after getting dominated in his Contender Series fight. There is nothing spectacular about him, but he could find a flash knockout if Reese is rushing in. However, Reese will likely follow up on his first UFC win with a second consecutive knockout. Reese will be one of the most popular plays on the slate and is a near-lock for DFS contests.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Reese

Slava Borshchev (7-4-1) v. James Llontop (14-3-0)

Slava Borshchev - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

James Llontop - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: These guys will each be happy to be in the ring with a fellow striker, as they have both struggled against heavy grapplers. This will likely be a firefight, though I am leaning towards this going to a decision. I expect this to be close, but I think the power and speed of Borshchev will win out in this one. It is a decent fight to target for GPP contests, as we could see a lot of action.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Borshchev

Dennis Buzukja (12-4-0) v. Francis Marshall (7-2-0)

Dennis Buzukja - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

Francis Marshall - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an entertaining fight between two fighters who have struggled in the UFC. I expect a good mix of striking and grappling, potentially scoring well in DFS. Buzukja looked great in his last fight, while Marshall looked flat and struggled striking. Buzukja could be a sneaky play for all contests.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Buzukja

Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4-0) v. Gerald Meerschaert (36-17-0)

Edmen Shahbazyan - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 13 wins

Gerald Meerschaert - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 34 finishes in 36 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be a popular fight to target for DFS, as someone is likely to get finished. Shahbazyan will have a considerable edge on the feet, while Meerschaert will have the edge on the mat. Shahbazyan tends to struggle when put on his back and has had a tough time with takedown defense, but I expect him to find a knockout eventually.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Shahbazyan

Michael Morales (16-0-0) v. Neil Magny (29-11-0)

Michael Morales - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

Neil Magny - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 29 wins

DFS Perspective: Gatekeeper Magny draws another high-profile prospect looking to make his way into the top-15. However, Morales is not just any prospect. He should be better everywhere in this fight, and nobody will be surprised to see him put Magny away.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Morales

Ryan Loder (6-1-0) v. Robert Valentin (10-2-0)

Ryan Loder - Height: 6'2" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

Robert Valentin - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This is the Ultimate Fighter middleweight title bout, and it should be a banger. Loder is impressive in his own right, but Valentin is scary. I expect Valentin to be better everywhere and come out as the new TUF champion. He makes an excellent play for all contests.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Valentin

Angela Hill (17-13-0) v. Tabatha Ricci (10-2-0)

Angela Hill - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 17 wins

Tabatha Ricci - Height: 5'1" - Reach: 61" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Ricci is great when she can control the fight and have her way on the mat. She will not have that luxury in this fight. Hill is one of the best fighters at ruining her opponents' game plans. She has elite takedown defense, and her striking continues to elevate. I expect Hill to stop most, if not all, takedowns and strike her way to a unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Hill

Jared Cannonier (17-7-0) v. Caio Borralho (16-1-0)

Jared Cannonier - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 77" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

Caio Borralho - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Cannonier looked great for a couple of fights, but then it seemed his age caught up to him. At 40 years old, he will likely be a step behind most of the guys in the division, and it will be no different here. Borralho has won all six of his UFC fights, and he continues to show a diverse skill set in all of his fights. The Fighting Nerds fighter will be victorious again.

UFC Vegas 96 Pick: Borralho

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.