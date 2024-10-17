UFC Vegas 99 Hernandez vs. Pereira DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC Vegas 989 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 99 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Robelis Despaigne (5-1-0) v. Austen Lane (12-5-0)

Robelis Despaigne - Height: 6'7" - Reach: 84" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

Austen Lane - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be extremely popular in DFS contests, as one of these guys will knock out the other. Lane has yet to win in the UFC and has been knocked out twice. Despaigne won his debut in less than 60 seconds but was dominated on the mat in his next fight. I do not expect either fighter to shoot for a takedown, and I see Despaigne scoring another quick knockout in the first.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Despaigne

Alice Ardelean (9-6-0) v. Melissa Martinez (7-1-0)

Alice Ardelean - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Melissa Martinez - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 66" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Both ladies lost their UFC debuts. The fight odds are close for a reason, and given that Martinez offers very little on the mat, this fight will be a dog-or-pass for me. Though wild and not great, Ardelean offers a better chance to score well for DFS due to her takedowns and control. I expect Ardelean to shoot early and look to keep this on the mat.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Ardelean

Jessica Penne (14-7-0) v. Elise Reed (7-4-0)

Jessica Penne - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

Elise Reed - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Penne has not fought since March of 2023 but will be back in the Octagon against Reed, who is nearly 10 years younger. Penne will have a considerable edge on the mat, while Reed will have the edge on the feet. Reed has shown very little takedown defense, so I will side with the veteran slightly.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Penne

Joselyne Edwards (13-6-0) v. Tamires Vidal (17-2-0)

Joselyne Edwards - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

Tamires Vidal - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be nearly 15 minutes of striking, as there will be no finish and few takedown attempts. Vidal has been less than impressive since joining the UFC, with her only win coming against an arguably worse fighter than herself. Edwards should be far and away the better striker. I would not expect a high score for DFS coming out of this fight.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Edwards

Brad Katona (14-3-0) v. Jean Matsumoto (15-0-0)

Brad Katona - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 14 wins

Jean Matsumoto - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: A striking match between these two will make this matchup much closer than it needs to be. Matsumoto will have a slight edge on the feet but will have a considerable edge on the mat if he gets it there. I expect both fighters to have their moments throughout this fight, but for Matsumoto to win what should be an exciting fight. This could be a sneaky fight for DFS.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Matsumoto

Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) v. Asu Almabayev (20-2-0)

Matheus Nicolau - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

Asu Almabayev - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Nicolau, viewed as a title contender not long ago, has lost two in a row by knockout. Although he is likely still a top-10 fighter, he draws the highly-touted Almabayev, who is riding a 16-fight winning streak. I expect Almabayev to have his way in this fight, as he should have the edge everywhere, particularly on the mat. He should score well in any type of win for DFS and will be a popular play.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Almabayev

Darren Elkins (28-11-0) v. Daniel Pineda (28-16-0)

Darren Elkins - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 28 wins

Daniel Pineda - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 27 finishes in 28 wins

DFS Perspective: Elkins and Pineda always put out highly entertaining fights. They are 40 and 39, respectively, and hardly ever have a boring showing. Elkins is definitely more durable than Pineda, but he is also not a finisher at this point in his career, while Pineda still is. The odds are spot on for this fight, as it could go either way. Pineda is the better play for DFS, as he is more likely to finish the fight.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Pineda

Sumudaerji (16-6-0) v. Charles Johnson (16-6-0)

Su Mudaerji - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

Charles Johnson - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be 15 minutes of striking. Neither guy relies on a ground game, and although Su is an excellent finisher, Johnson is extremely tough to finish. Johnson is rightfully favored, as he has faced better competition and is far better defensively. Johnson should win, but I would not expect a high score for DFS.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Johnson

Rob Font (20-8-0) v. Kyler Phillips (12-2-0)

Rob Font - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 20 wins

Kyler Phillips - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: We saw Font get dominated on the mat in consecutive fights, and Phillips could easily make that three in a row. Font will have the edge on the feet, but without improved takedown defense, he will not be able to use it. I expect Phillips to shoot early and often, keeping Font controlled on the mat and scoring a dominant win. He should also score well in DFS and will likely be a popular play.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Phillips

Michel Pereira (31-11-0) v. Anthony Hernandez (12-2-0)

Michel Pereira - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 31 wins

Anthony Hernandez - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be the most exciting fight of the night. Pereira is riding an eight-fight winning streak, while Hernandez is riding a five-fight winning streak. Hernandez tends to rely more on his ground game; if he cannot get this to the mat, he will likely lose. Pereira has a solid ground game, but his striking will likely be what wins him this fight. Given that Pereira's takedown defense is an elite 94 percent, I expect him to win at least three rounds on the feet. A finish will only add to the total this fight should provide.

UFC Vegas 99 Pick: Pereira

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

